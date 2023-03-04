The process analysis also needs some structure and preparation in order to achieve the best results. This includes prioritizing the processes and thus being able to set a process priority. thereby become die Processes first analyzed and then optimized that have a special status in the company. Read this article to find out what is important.

Prioritize processes for process analysis

Process analysis is the step in the process lifecycle that measures the performance of existing processes. The process analysis follows certain criteria in order to record the process performance in comparable, value-free data. In order for this to succeed, a prioritization is required for the process analysis, because not every process and its result are equally important for the company’s success. Data storage can be business-critical in one company with sensitive contracts and data, but in another it is a work that has to be done without serious consequences. In order to find out, the process analysis begins with an initial determination of the process priority.

Process priority depends on goals

Any process management and each process pursues defined goals, which usually cover different areas. Prioritizing processes therefore depends on different selection criteria in every company. We have summarized a rough overview of the possible areas here:

Customer Satisfaction and Value Proposition

Financial goals and level of efficiency

knowledge transfer and knowledge retention

Support processes for smooth implementation

Management processes for successful control

In order to prioritize the process and then analyze it, you need an overview of which goals are to be achieved. In principle, customer-relevant processes and business-critical processes have a higher process priority. On the other hand, other processes must not go unnoticed.

Prioritize processes with problems

Whether a process is stable or causing problems is usually known and visible before the process analysis. Especially when it is an important process, for example for timely delivery to the customer, the process priority skyrockets. Another example of a high process priority can be the loading and maintenance of a company vehicle if trips are delayed due to errors in the process, such as an empty tank or missing tools. Then this process has a higher priority for the performance measurement than the order acceptance, from which no problems are known. But beware: Not every complaint in the company justifies the higher priority – pay attention to the interaction of importance, customer reference and impact.

Striking: A vehicle that is not ready for use costs you more overall than the question of whether orders are placed on the table or in the basket right next to it.

The magnitude of the impact of a problematic process is thus similar to that in risk management: A small possible damage can be accepted for the time being if the large possible damage can be averted.

Prioritize critical processes in process management

From the first rather independent processes, we are now going a few steps higher on the process map. With good process modeling, you know which processes are linked through multiple business units and therefore have a greater impact. If there are problems in a process here, not only the process customer is affected, but possibly the entire end-to-end process. With every problem, others can build up and thus cause immense damage. You should therefore keep a close eye on critical processes and, if there are any abnormalities, send them to the process analysis with priority. In order to be able to set priorities for these processes, clear key figures that must be observed are worthwhile.

Prioritize existing processes for process analysis

What methods are there for prioritizing the process?

In the previous section, we already touched on the important markers that can increase process priority. These give a first clue, but what happens if too many processes fall under it?

Process modeling and process control as a basis

It is impossible to give a general process prioritization, because this depends on the process management in the respective company. Ideally, however, key figure systems that send clear messages are set up as part of the modeling and ongoing process control. If the process results fluctuate or remain below expectations, they are only to be classified higher if the effects are correspondingly high. We now have the well-known, reduced markers:

customer satisfaction

Sales volume

cross-process

indispensable for the execution of other processes

As an example: A new worker receives an induction. This is a personnel process that is of great importance for the successful execution of value-adding work. If mistakes are made here, the effects are high and in a long-term and broad context. Prioritizing this process not only has a short-term effect, but is sustainable and person-independent for further recruitment and should be analyzed earlier.

Prioritize process with 2×2 matrix

Similar to the risk assessment, processes can be prioritized with the help of an assessment matrix. On the one hand, the level of impact on the company and on the other hand the severity important for the assessment. Thus, a support process that has low operational impact but attains high severity in the process is lower than medium severity with high impact.

Both values ​​can be estimated using known markers and thus ensure classification. Afterwards, process optimization can also be included to define a sequence. For example, some support processes, such as certain IT applications, can be analyzed and improvements made without great effort. If, for example, the ERP system is used with great effect in the company and good process optimization results are achieved with an adaptation of the user application, this has a positive effect on the employees in particular.

Prioritize processes

My tip: Prioritize processes with a system

The digitization of processes in particular gives many companies a good opportunity to Assess processes before resources are devoted to process analysis. To ensure that this succeeds in the long term and that some processes do not go under, I recommend a structured approach. First, the assessment of the importance of the documented processes is important, then the assessment of the extent and the hoped-for improvement. Because the process analysis first ensures the clear recording of the current status, value-free and based on data. After that, processes are prioritized again for improvement actions, based on the same approach. An overview and an approach developed in advance facilitates sustainable process management and protects against ill-considered optimizations in the wrong place.

Use follow-ups, either in a BPM suite or via your calendar, to continuously control and analyze processes and identify potential for improvement. This also enables you to file processes at the end of the process life cycle instead of carrying them on as ballast.

If you have any questions about the optimal procedure for your company, contact me for a non-binding introductory meeting!

Best regard

Axel Schroeder

