Prioritizing Stable and Healthy Development: Beijing Municipal Commission Implements Policies to Meet Housing Needs and Promote Real Estate Market Growth

Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Aims to Promote Stable and Healthy Real Estate Market

In a recent announcement from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, it was revealed that both the Party Central Committee and the State Council are highly concerned about the stable and healthy development of the real estate market. The announcement comes after a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on July 24, which emphasized the need to adapt to the changing dynamics between supply and demand in the real estate market in China.

The meeting stressed the importance of timely adjustments and optimization of real estate policies and the utilization of city-specific policies to meet the housing needs of residents. The aim is to promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

Minister Ni Hong of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development further reiterated these points during a symposium with enterprises. He emphasized the necessity to consolidate the stabilization and recovery of the real estate market. The minister urged the vigorous support of rigid and improved housing demand and the effective implementation of various policies and measures. He also emphasized the need to accelerate project construction and protect the rights and interests of the people.

Taking these directives into account, the Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Committee of Beijing has committed to studying and understanding the spirit of the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee. Under the guidance of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, the committee aims to adhere to the principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability.

In line with the specific conditions of the Beijing real estate market, the committee will work with relevant departments to promptly implement the necessary actions. The focus will be on better meeting the rigid and improved housing needs of residents, with the ultimate goal of promoting the stable and healthy development of the Beijing real estate market.

It is important to note that this news article is based on information from Jiemian News, with Interface News as the original source. It is also stated that Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate information and should not be considered as investment advice. It is recommended that individuals proceed accordingly at their own risk.

