The international situation has led to a renewed Western diplomatic commitment to the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

And new Franco-German plan for an agreement between Belgrade and Pristina, in particular, has been the subject of intense discussions in recent months. The main obstacle, for now, has been given by the forts resistors internal by the authorities of Pristina in proceeding with the creation of aAssociation of municipalities with a Serbian majority in the north of the country, a condition already envisaged in the Brussels agreements of 2013 and reaffirmed by the new Franco-German plan. Although the parties involved are still far from a breakthrough, the dialogue will continue with a new meeting already scheduled in the next few days. Nobody has a plan b.

The dialogue continues

despite theBrussels Agreement of 2013, concluded between Serbia and Kosovo under the aegis of the European Union, the dialogue between the two sides remained deadlocked for a long time. In addition, in recent years there has been a serious deterioration in relations. Compared to the period following Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence in 2008, the risk of new violence has substantially decreased. Nonetheless, Kosovo’s statehood has never been recognized by Serbia.

Furthermore, within the EU, five Member States have not yet recognized Kosovo’s independence. Divisions among member states over Kosovo’s statehood slowed Pristina’s path to EU integration. To date, Kosovo remains the only country in the region that has not yet received candidate country status and visa-free access for its citizens to the Schengen zone. Even for Belgrade, however, a definitive resolution of the dispute with Pristina and a normalization of relations are essential conditions for accessing the Union.

A new impetus to the dialogue has been given by the current security concerns in Europe. The ongoing war in Ukraine appears to have contributed to the internationalization of the dispute between Kosovo and Serbia, which until recently was seen primarily as a localized bilateral issue. The interests of Russia maintain strong influence in the region, particularly through its ties to Serbia, have increased the urgency of finding a mutually acceptable solution.

The new normalization plan

It is in this context that Western diplomacies have carried out a new draft agreement for the normalization of relationsdrafted by France and Germany, which is expected to update the 2013 Brussels Agreement. Reaching a comprehensive and legally binding agreement normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia would contribute to the stabilization of the Western Balkan region and pave the way for the accession of both countries to the EU.

The text of the agreement has not yet been made public. Based on the statements of officials and the media leaks , the agreement would require both sides to “develop normal and good neighborly relations with each other based on equal rights”; to “reaffirm the present and future inviolability of the borders/borders existing between them and fully commit to respecting each other’s territorial integrity”; to exchange “permanent missions”; and commit to “mutual respect for the jurisdiction of each party”.

In practice, the agreement would provide (at least for a first phase) a normalization of relations without recognition of Kosovo, on the so-called “two Germanys” model. Crucial points of the agreement would also be the Serbian commitment not to prevent Kosovo from becoming a member of the United Nations, while Kosovo should finally implement the establishment of an Association of Serb-majority municipalities in the north of the country. On both points, the implementation of the Brussels Agreement of 2013 had derailed.

A further diplomatic squeeze came on January 20, with a visit of a Western diplomatic delegation – made up of representatives of the EU, the USA, Germany, France and Italy – first in Pristina and then in Belgrade, to discuss the new Franco-German EU plan. On the same day, the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, the US State Department’s special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, the foreign policy advisers to the French president and the German chancellor, Emmanuel Bonne and Jens Ploetner, and the diplomatic adviser to the Italian prime minister, Francesco Talo, met first with Kosovar premier Albin Kurti in Pristina, and then with Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade. While doing so, they are exercising strong pressure to accept the agreement.

The reactions of Belgrade and Pristina

The meeting was represented by the Serbian president before to the media and Then to parliament with dramatic tones. THE Vucic’s speeches however they indicated, however reluctantly, the need for a substantial opening. The new EU plan, as Vucic explained, was in fact presented to the country as an ultimatum alla Serbia, which in the event of a rejection would have led to serious consequences for the country. The purpose of his speech was to inform the public about the price Serbia would have to pay if it rejected the plan.

Vucic reported that the four Western countries and the EU would have threatened, in the event of a rejection of the plan, the suspension of EU entry negotiations as well as the arrest and then the withdrawal of Western investments in the country. Vucic also reiterated the need for Serbia to continue on its European path, and that, in the event of isolation, it would be “politically and economically lost”.

The strongest resistors however, the plan came from the prime minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti. The latter resisted growing international pressure to create the Association of Serb-majority municipalities. An initiative that his Vetevendosje party has always strongly opposed, ever since he was in opposition. In parliament, the Kosovar premier enumerated the you are conditions to resume the dialogue for the creation of the aforementioned Association, which appeared as a rejection of the entire EU plan. Indeed, these included, among other things, the refusal to grant the Association further autonomy with respect to the local powers already exercised by the municipalities in Kosovo (according to the constitution).

Another other of the requests is the full recognition of the statehood of Kosovo by Serbia, a condition to be implemented before the establishment of the Association. Through the press Albin Kurti also called on Western powers not to pressure his small Balkan country into agreeing to a controversial partnership of five Serb-majority municipalities that is heightening tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. Kurti stated that the goal should instead be to make Serbia more democratic and get rid of what he called Belgrade’s hegemonic ideas.

Kosovo resistance

The key problem for Kosovo is the negative narrative created around the Association of Serb-majority municipalities, i.e. the lack of agreement on the implementation of what was already agreed in 2013. research conducted in Kosovo show that majority of ethnic Albanian Kosovars are in favor of a deal that would involve formal recognition by Serbia (75%). While the option of non-recognition by Serbia with the accession of Kosovo to international organizations, with the formation of the Association of Municipalities with a Serb majority and a special status for monasteries, was supported by only 9% of the citizens of the Kosovo.

If Pristina’s refusal to accept a compromise reflects, in part, a greater confidence by the Kosovar authorities in trying to isolate Belgrade by leveraging ties with Moscow, on the other hand, denotes an internal weakness of the Kosovar society which still appears incapable of dealing internally with the discourse on the need to reach a compromise with the Serbian minorities in the Kosovar state. Equating the granting of greater autonomy to those territories with a Serb majority with a threat to the sovereignty of Kosovo narrows the space for compromise and it takes Pristina away from its two key objectives, namely that of obtaining membership in international organizations (UN, Council of Europe) and that of guaranteeing a path to membership of the EU and NATO. The achievement of both objectives is not possible without an agreement with the Serbian community in Kosovo and a political solution with Serbia.