Privacy, the government at work on health care. Data rules will change

The executive is working on two decrees on privacy in data management

Privacy, data security, Pnrr. Central topics in the development of the digital society which provides for a transparent, efficient and effective public administration that makes life easier for citizens and businesses. Especially on the healthcare theme, too long in the past neglected. For this reason, after the decision of the privacy guarantor of last June 8, the government is working on two decrees: one to ensure that the regions respect the standards of the Statethe other onhealth data ecosystem on which there is an ongoing dispute over who should manage them.

This was announced by the undersecretary to the presidency of the council, Alessio Buttiduring a meeting organized by assinter, the association that brings together the public subsidiaries of the ICT, and wanted in the institutional headquarters of Piazza Minerva by the senator Marco Lisei. “Privacy and data security are two topics that are all too important, especially if they are involved in projects co-financed with the Pnrr” Butti clarified. “And that’s not just because it’s there an economic and financial question directly linked to the Pnrr, but there is also a reputation of the system and the government linked to the achievement of the milestones of the Pnrr,” he added.

The government of Giorgia Meloni it is therefore moving to achieve this objective and does so with very specific political choices, as highlighted by the deputy minister of transport, Galeazzo Bignami. Because even if the topic is technical, the decision maker will make political choices to outline the picture of the future. He makes choices that concern health care, but also transport.

Data protection as an essential objective

“The reference standards on privacy and data security are now well established, from the GDPR regulation (General Data Protection Regulation, ed.) to the national law transposing the European framework. Yet we know that many things are still not right” resumed Butti.

“There is a lot of talk about compliance, but the adaptation by companies and public administrations was not taken as one more opportunity towards digitization, but as a new problem, indeed one more complication to deal with. And like all complications, we often try to solve it with facade interventions. Interventions that ensure form, in the event of inspections by the authorities. Needless to say this is not the case. Data protection is an indispensable requirement of our time and the security to be guaranteed to this data is an inescapable obligation ”she added.

The health file to improve the quality of care

“Compared to the governments that preceded us, we have a little more patience and above all very clear ideas. Compared to electronic health recordwe want to bring it to its destination as well as telemedicine and other interventions on which we are working in a useful way for the country with the ministry of health” Butti clarified.

Bauction therefore to duplication of data, paper files, documentation that is scanned and that becomes difficult to consult. The government insists on the need to base the public administration on digital natives, i.e. documents which, as required by a law from the 1990s, are created and managed digitally and not printed, signed, stamped and scanned. After all, the tools have been around for some time, as recalled by Professor Donato Limone, chairman of Undersecretary Butti’s advisory committee.

In this scenario it is necessary to valorise local realities

Especially on the cloud issue, Butti highlighted that for the government the digital sovereignty is a priority. And for this there is the executive’s commitment to build an adequate system to better preserve the precious information concerning citizens. Without, however, throwing overboard the work done by the public subsidiaries represented by Signeras he would have liked to do from minister Vittorio Colaocentralizing the data in the National strategic pole.

“I’ve often wondered why Colao didn’t build the organizational axis of the PSN by involving the Regions as well” Butti said. “In a hearing held on 24 November 2021 in the Chamber of Deputies, the then minister Colao spoke openly of a Psn that would have involved some regional in-houses, in order not to disperse the heritage of the territories. He spoke in particular of Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Piedmont ”he recalled. “It is therefore not clear why at a certain point then Minister Colao changed his mind, completely ignoring it the role of regional in-houses, interrupting all contact with them and not allowing a comparison on the theme of the relationship between the center and the periphery, between a central structure and the articulations of the Regions” he specified. Thus the Meloni government finds itself facing “a somewhat intricate situation”.

The solution is complex, but possible

For the undersecretary, at this point in history, it is necessary to create a “bridge” between the PSN, managed by Tim, Leonardo, Sogei e CDP powered by Google, Microsoft and Oracle, and the Italian ICT in-houses. “I believe that we need to enhance the corporate PSN that we have today and together with it, as far as possible, the skills of the most virtuous in-house companies, as I have always maintained, or quality SMEs, i.e. individuals who in one case and in the other they can boast skills and organizational models that are flexible and capable of opening up to the new” he clarified.

“Naturally always with the guarantee of the necessary certifications. And in this the in-house companies have to get busy, submitting to the Acn certification tests for critical data” specified Butti. Which then ended with the government’s commitment “to build a system solution, that can be based on an organizational structure capable of making the most of existing assets”. The argument is not trivial given that it is a group of companies with a turnover of over one billion and employs around 8,000 people.

