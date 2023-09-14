Private Enterprises in China’s Top 500 List Emphasize Manufacturing and Innovation in 2023

Based on the real economy and responding to challenges with innovation—A perspective on the list of “Top 500 Chinese Private Enterprises in 2023”

Jinan, September 14th – The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce released the “2023 China‘s Top 500 Private Enterprises” list and the accompanying research analysis report in Jinan, Shandong. The list highlights the dominance of manufacturing in the private sector and the increasing importance of technological innovation. The report also emphasizes the role of private enterprises in job creation, serving the people’s livelihood, and contributing to social development.

Manufacturing remains a leading industry among the top 500 private enterprises, with 322 manufacturing companies making the list. The report shows that indicators such as total operating income, total assets, total tax payments, and number of employees have all increased compared to the previous year. The electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry has made notable advancements, climbing to second place from fifth place the previous year. Goertek Co., Ltd., a microelectronic device manufacturer, also demonstrated significant growth, moving up from 118th to 86th place.

Technological innovation is recognized as the main source of opportunities for private enterprises. The report reveals that 70% of the surveyed companies have a clear understanding of the “opportunities brought by technological innovation.” Private enterprises recognize the need to continuously increase technological innovation to enhance their competitiveness in the market. Anta Group, a leading sportswear company, invests 2 billion yuan in innovation every year and has established multiple research and development centers worldwide.

Private enterprises also excel in job creation and serving the people’s livelihood. The top 500 private enterprises are expected to employ a total of 10.9721 million people in 2022, with companies like BYD Co., Ltd. and JD Group leading the way. In order to promote high-quality employment, some companies have implemented internal reforms, providing better employment environments and opportunities for employee development.

The list also showcases private enterprises’ active participation in rural revitalization efforts, with 358 companies involved in the “Ten Thousand Enterprises Prosper Ten Thousand Villages” initiative. These companies contribute to industrial prosperity, increased farmers’ income, poverty alleviation, and improved livelihood security. Private enterprises are urged to demonstrate their responsibility and contribute to comprehensive rural revitalization by establishing operational cooperation and providing public welfare assistance.

The report highlights the opportunities presented by the construction of a new development pattern in China, emphasizing the importance of high-quality development. Private enterprises are actively seizing these opportunities, whether it be through transformation and upgrading, green development, rural revitalization, or participation in the “Belt and Road” construction. Private enterprises are encouraged to lead the way in transformation and development while contributing to green and low-carbon development.

Overall, the list of “Top 500 Chinese Private Enterprises in 2023” reflects the changing landscape of private enterprises in China. Manufacturing remains a dominant sector, while technological innovation and job creation play pivotal roles in private enterprises’ growth and development. Integration into the new development pattern and the emphasis on high-quality development are key priorities for private enterprises moving forward.

