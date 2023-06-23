Private equity, 57% of companies ask for external help

Private equity, 57% of Italian companies ask for outside help

57% of Italian companies rely on external consultants to launch value creation plans, but half of Italian companies are hesitant to undertake transformative programmes. The data emerges from the report of the global consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal made in ten European countries, including Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Nordic countries. The report also reveals how preferences for collaborating with external experts vary greatly from country to country: Italians score the highest percentage. Italians also cautious in the creation of value. 50% of companies do not undertake transformative processes.

2023 the year of truth

Private Equity has enjoyed an extraordinary decade. However, 2023 opens a period of uncertainty in which almost all the factors that supported the success of past years have reversed – availability of debt, supportive monetary policy, strong IPO market. In essence, value creation based largely on leverage and multiple expansion – is starting to lose its effectiveness.

The new frontier of value creation

According to research, 74% of investors are looking to spot new opportunities of value creation in reaction to the more difficult macroeconomic context. In fact, 50% of Italian companies do not undertake transformative processes for the creation of value. An option that instead prevails in other countries: in Spain with 53%, in Germany with 62% and in the United Kingdom with 61%. France is the most enterprising country, with just 2% of companies appearing reluctant to face transformational value creation.

The survey shows that investors and executives are ready to rethink their value creation strategies. TOthe place of financial engineering and simple cost reduction, more sophisticated performance improvement levers are now emerging: the new frontier for value creation is based on pricing improvement, operational and service excellence, digital transformation and cash management. “It is encouraging to see this change of approach take shape – he explains Stefano Matalucci, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal. “Being proactive and quick to adapt value creation plans to the new reality will be critical for investors if they are to continue delivering the huge returns of the past decade.”