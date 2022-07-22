Listen to the audio version of the article

Two new partners for Masi Film. In recent days, Aliante Industrial, an investment company belonging to the Aliante Partners group, has joined the company active in the production of feature films, short films, docufilms, TV series and advertising Indigo Film, a production company of films such as “La Grande Bellezza”, “La ragazza del Lago”, “Il Divo”. Aliante Industrial has subscribed 25% of the share capital; Indigo Film entered with an 11 percent stake.

This is the first investment in the world of cinema for the private equity holding Aliante, which to its credit has investment operations conducted especially in the food & beverage and design & furniture sectors. And the objectives are ambitious: to allow Masi Film to carry out projects in the next 24 months for a total of about 80 million euros in films, TV series and advertising, in addition to other projects already in development, some of which in collaboration with the major international platforms.

“We are extremely pleased – explains Paolo Righetto, co-founder of the Aliante Group – to be able to announce the entry into a new strategic investment sector such as Italian cinema alongside young talents and producers with long experience and proven seriousness to whom we can offer our strategic and financial skills “.

This is an important strengthening for Masi Film: a company founded in 2013, with a turnover of 4 million in 2021, active in advertising since 2019 with an ad hoc division and strong collaboration with Indigo Film since 2015 with the restoration and the reopening of the Caravaggio cinema in Rome.

As for the portfolio, among its productions Masi Film counts the short film “The night shift do it the stars” by Edoardo Ponti, awarded for best direction at the Tribeca Film Festival by Robert De Niro, with a Silver Ribbon and entered the short list of the 2013 Oscars. Among the awards there are also a David di Donatello and a Nastro d’Argento for “La Voce Umana” by Edoardo Ponti with Sophia Loren and a Nastro for “Razza Bastarda” by Alessandro Gassmann. His most recent projects include “Mucho Mas” – a much discussed documentary on the life of Gianluca Vacchi, produced with Amazon and released on Prime video in over 240 countries – and “Tapirulàn”, the first work directed by Claudia Gerini.