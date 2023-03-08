Listen to the audio version of the article

Permira, the globally active private equity firm, closed the raising of its latest P8 buyout fund at €16.7 billion, well above its €15 billion target on strong investor demand. The previous P7 fund had closed in 2019 at 11 billion in 2019. With the new fund, Permira has committed capital of around 77 billion euro.

P8 has raised commitments from a diverse base of leading international investors, including public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, asset managers, family offices and has attracted over 50 new investors.

Four investments have already been made globally in support of Mimecast, Zendesk, Reorg and Acuity Knowledge Partners. Kurt Björklund, Managing Partner at Permira, said: “This collection is testament to the close relationships we have built with investors over nearly four decades and an investment strategy that supports fast-growing companies and highly resilient market leaders. With P8 and PGO II, we now have over €20 billion to invest in our buyout and growth equity strategies. I would like to thank all of our investors for their continued and unwavering support. It’s a very exciting time for us and thanks to this fund we can continue with our investment strategy focused on growth, but always in line with our values. We think the four investments P8 has made so far are clear evidence of that. We look forward to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to support the leading companies of tomorrow.”

Permira has been present in Italy since 1988 with a team of professionals led by Francesco Pascalizi. The Company has also been a pioneer in Italy in the private equity industry, as the first international fund to enter the Italian market and has made about fifty investments in our country, supporting numerous entrepreneurs in growth projects for their companies. In Italy, Permira currently holds the majority stake in Golden Goose, La Piadineria and Kedrion and is now in the running to take over the Florence Group. P8 will follow Permira’s investment strategy which aims to support market leading companies that benefit from structural and resilient growth factors in the long term. With its extensive global network, value creation expertise and entrepreneurial partnership approach, Permira’s investment team of over 185 professionals will continue to support portfolio company management teams in their growth path, focusing on the four sectors in which the Fund boasts a consolidated track record: Technology, Consumer, Healthcare and Services. Permira aims to further integrate ESG and sustainability considerations into its investment strategy, using a “values-based” approach, for this reason the Fund aims to adhere to specific initiatives in terms of governance, environmental sustainability and gender diversity, which will be communicated annually during the life cycle of the Fund.