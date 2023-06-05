Private leasing under 100 euros: Three deals that really pay off

As a rule, the conditions for private leasing are significantly worse than for commercial leasing. This is because there are no tax breaks and other benefits for traders.
Nevertheless, cheap bargains can also be found in private leasing. So we have in ours Leasing-Rechner found cheap leasing offers for private individuals that cost less than 100.00 euros per month.
Below: Deals for the Fiat Panda Cross*the Toyota Aygo* and the Fiat 500*. We have put together details of the offers for you here.
Compared to commercial leasing, the conditions for private leasing are often significantly worse. This is annoying for everyone who does not have a trade license and therefore has to pay extra every month because tax breaks and other advantages are no longer available. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t cheap offers for private leasing – you just have to look hard enough for them.
Private leasing deals under 100 euros per month
So that you don’t have to scroll through the various providers yourself, we have our practical one Leasing-Rechner scoured for cheap deals. And indeed: We have discovered private leasing deals that cost less than EUR 100.00 per month. Sure, you shouldn’t expect luxury cars from brands like Tesla, Porsche and Co. for this low rate. But you can prepare yourself for these bargains:
The leasing conditions for the Fiat Panda City Cross
|Target group:
|Commercial and private leasing
|Duration:
|24 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|from 88.00 euros
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|999,00 Euro
|list price:
|14.490,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,61
|Circuit:
|manually
|Perfomance:
|69 PS (51 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|164 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 112 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|Air conditioning, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system and more
|Color:
|not specified
|Delivery time:
|immediately available
The leasing conditions for the Toyota Aygo X
|Target group:
|Private leasing
|Duration:
|48 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|from 99.00 euros
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|1354.00 euros (including registration)
|list price:
|15.890,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,62
|Circuit:
|manually
|Perfomance:
|72 PS (53 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|151 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 4.1 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 108 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|Automatic start/stop, emergency brake assistant, rain sensor, tire pressure monitoring system, Bluetooth and more
|Color:
|white
|Delivery time:
|about five months
The leasing conditions for the Fiat 500C Cabrio
|Target group:
|Commercial and private leasing
|Duration:
|twelve months
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|from 99.00 euros
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|599,00 Euro
|list price:
|19.490,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,51
|Circuit:
|manually
|Perfomance:
|70 PS (51 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|up to 167 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 4.7 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 107 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|Air conditioning, automatic start/stop, touchscreen, soft-touch steering wheel and more
|Color:
|not specified
|Delivery time:
|immediately available