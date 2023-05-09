Private leasing under 200 euros: Five offers for private individuals

PR/Business Insider

Although the conditions for commercial leasing are often significantly better than for private leasing, car leasing can also be an attractive option for private individuals. This is supported, for example, by the many advantages of leasing, which include the high level of planning security, the low risk and the manageable costs of the initial purchase. In addition, there are finally (after a long dry spell caused by the pandemic, inflation and chip shortages) cheap private leasing offers again. We have already introduced you to leasing deals here for which private individuals pay less than 100.00 euros per month:

Private leasing offers under 200 euros

If you can spend twice as much, you have even more choices. Accordingly, numerous mid-range vehicles are available for leasing for less than EUR 200.00 per month. These even include e-cars and SUVs, which are not only in demand but are often also expensive. Of course you can’t expect a luxury car even for 200.00 euros. But there are, for example, these cheap top vehicles:

The details of the private leasing offer for the Cupra Formentor

Target group: Private leasing Duration: twelve months Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 189.00 euros per month special payment: no Deployment Fee: 890,00 Euro list price: 37.430,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,50 Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 150 PS (110 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 203 km/h Consumption: combined 5.5 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 126 grams per kilometer Furnishing: On-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, emergency brake assistant, cruise control, parking aid and more Color: freely selectable Delivery time: about twelve months

The details of the private leasing offer for the Fiat 500 Electric

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 5000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 199.00 euros per month special payment: 4500.00 euros (for BAFA environmental bonus, can be refunded) Deployment Fee: 990,00 Euro list price: 34.990,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,57 Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 118 PS (87 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 150 km/h Range: up to 321 kilometers Consumption: combined 16.0 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Rain sensor, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, parking assistance, keyless central locking, trip computer, emergency brake assist, climate control, cruise control, voice control, tire pressure monitoring system and more Color: Gold Delivery time: about seven months

The details of the private leasing offer for the Škoda Fabia

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 199.00 euros per month special payment: no Deployment Fee: 1080,00 Euro list price: 19.449,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 1,02 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 80 PS (59 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 177 km/h Consumption: combined 5.2 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 118 grams per kilometer Furnishing: power windows, heated seats and more Color: Grau Delivery time: about a week

The details of the private leasing offer for the Nissan Qashqai

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 60 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 199.00 euros per month special payment: no Deployment Fee: 990,00 Euro list price: 28.940,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,69 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 140 PS (103 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 196 km/h Consumption: combined 5.8 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 143 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Rain sensor, voice control, emergency brake assistant, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system, on-board computer, touchscreen, parking aid and more Color: White Delivery time: around vier Monate

The details of the private leasing offer for the VW Golf

Target group: Commercial and private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 200.00 euros per month special payment: 7912.00 euros down payment Deployment Fee: no list price: 33.244,54 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,51 Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 116 PS (85 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 223 km/h Consumption: combined 3.8 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 102.0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Automatic climate control, on-board computer, rain sensor, parking assistant, emergency brake assistant, voice control, navigation system, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, lane departure warning system, tire pressure monitoring system, touch screen and more Color: not specified Delivery time: around vier Monate

FAQ: Important information on private leasing

Before you sign a leasing contract, you should inform yourself well about car leasing. We have summarized the most important information for you in our FAQ:

Private leasing: What are the requirements? See also Apple's autumn conference plans to hold the first "exclamation mark screen" iPhone on September 7 or usher in its debut-Sina There are various requirements for leasing a vehicle privately. However, these requirements vary depending on the provider. Usually traders want some collateral. In addition to a sufficient income, this includes above all a positive credit rating. In addition, a down payment or a one-time provision fee often has to be paid, for which sufficient equity capital must be available. After all, most dealers only enter into contracts with people who have a valid driver’s license. Is private leasing worth it? Although the conditions for private leasing are slightly worse than for commercial leasing, leasing can also be worthwhile for private individuals. Although there are no tax breaks, leasing is a cheap financing method for cars, since significantly less equity is required for the initial purchase. At the same time, leasing offers a high level of planning security due to its fixed terms. Because lessees can simply return their car at the end of the term, there are hardly any risks (especially with regard to residual value and resale). How expensive is private leasing? The cost of private leasing depends on various factors. This includes the term, the mileage, the vehicle and its equipment, any down payments and offers. As a rule, the higher the term and the lower the mileage, the cheaper the rate. At the same time, the rate increases with the equipment and the gross list price of the car. In general, the cheapest leasing offers for private individuals start at around 100.00 euros. From 200.00 euros, the selection is getting bigger and bigger. As with all things, the sky is the limit. However, private leasing deals for more than 1000.00 euros per month are rather unusual. See also Wow brings two new electric scooters "made in Italy" to the street How do you recognize good leasing deals? There are two metrics that will help you identify good leasing deals: the leasing factor and the slightly less common total cost factor. The leasing factor is calculated from the gross list price, the monthly rate for a leased car and the factor 100. As a rule of thumb: If the leasing factor is around one, we are talking about good offers. In contrast, the total cost factor also takes into account ancillary costs such as the setup fee or down payment. This makes it even easier to determine how good a deal really is. Here, too, one is a good benchmark for evaluating the offer. Where can you find cheap private leasing offers? You can find inexpensive private leasing offers that cost less than EUR 200.00 in our leasing calculator, for example. We also researched the offers in this article there. You can fill the leasing calculator with the information relevant to you and then have the appropriate deals spit out for you. The calculator always sorts the offers according to the best deal (which does not necessarily have to be the cheapest). Here’s a direct link to our leasing calculator: Car leasing – an overview of cheap offers.

