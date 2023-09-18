Private leasing without a deposit: 4 savings deals for you!

Many private leasing offers are also available without a deposit. PR/Business Insider

In addition to the monthly rate, there are various one-time additional costs associated with leasing. This may include a deposit, special payment and commitment fee.

However, there are also offers without a deposit for both commercial and private leasing. This means that the one-off costs for the initial purchase remain low.

We present four private leasing deals with no down payment. Our leasing calculator offers further offers.

Leasing is a popular one Vehicle financing method. It stands out due to its fixed terms and monthly installments high planning security out of. That’s what comes with it low risk for lessees – especially with regard to residual value and Resale. In contrast to buying a car, these are Costs for the initial purchase are manageable, which is why leasing is becoming increasingly attractive for private individuals. But even with private leasing there can be one-off costs…

Private leasing: These one-off costs exist

Private leasing, i.e. the non-commercial leasing of vehicles for private use, is usually not possible without it one-off additional costs out of. In almost all cases this is the so-called Commitment fee or Transfer costs. This one-off payment usually amounts to around 1000.00 euros and is usually only due for new cars. The payment includes the provision of the vehicle by the dealer or manufacturer. However, home delivery is not included in this payment.

Many providers also charge a fee when leasing electric cars Special paymentas they receive government funding such as BAFA environmental bonus into the deal in order to be able to offer better conditions. These premiums can be refunded, but lessees have to take care of this themselves. The relevant application is stored here.

In order to keep the monthly leasing payments low, some offers can also have one down payment contain. It is between ten and 30 percent of the list price of the leasing vehicle. The disadvantage of this is that the initial purchase costs skyrocket, eliminating one of the biggest advantages of this financing method.

Is private leasing possible without a deposit?

Luckily it is Private leasing is becoming more and more common without a down payment possible. Today there are a variety of leasing deals that do not require a down payment. However, the monthly rates for these offers are slightly higher.

Leasing with or without a down payment – ​​which is better?

Whether private leasing with or without a down payment is betteris difficult to answer. Both options have advantages and disadvantages. That’s how they are One-off costs with no down payment are lowerfor that This increases the monthly running costs. What is the more sensible choice in which scenario depends primarily on individual factors.

Whether a leasing offer is worth it is easier to determine with this anyway Leasing and total cost factor judge. The two values ​​help Evaluate deals and compare them with each other. The leasing factor only takes into account the monthly rate and the price of a vehicle, while the total cost factor also takes into account things such as additional costs, down payment and term.

The following applies: the lower these values ​​are, the better. Offers where the leasing and total cost factor are around one, but are generally considered good.

Four affordable private leasing offers with low one-off costs

We checked in our leasing calculator Private leasing offers without down payment wanted. There were numerous hits there – We have listed four of our highlights here:

The leasing conditions for the VW T-Roc at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:293,00 EuroDown payment:noSpecial payment:noProvision fee:noList price:31.805,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,92Total cost factor:0,92Fuel:PetrolCircuit:manuallyPerfomance:110 PS (81 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 185 km/hConsumption:combined 5.0 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 135 grams per kilometerFurnishing:On-board computer, automatic start/stop system, fatigue detection, traffic sign recognition, rain sensor, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning, multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control, tire pressure monitoring system, navigation system, voice control, touchscreen and moreColor:SchwarzDelivery time:available immediately

The leasing conditions for the Opel Corsa-e at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:250,00 EuroDown payment:noSpecial payment:4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Provision fee:noList price:31.400,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,80Total cost factor:0.80 (1.09 with BAFA)Fuel:ElectricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:136 PS (100 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 150 km/hConsumption:combined 16.0 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:On-board computer, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic climate control, lane departure warning, cruise control, drowsiness warning system and moreColor:OrangeDelivery time:about a month

The leasing conditions for the Škoda Enyaq iV at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:359,00 EuroDown payment:noSpecial payment:3000.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Provision fee:200.00 euros for admissionList price:42.415,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,85Total cost factor:0.86 (1.00 with BAFA)Fuel:ElectricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:179 PS (132 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 160 km/hConsumption:combined 16.0 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Rain sensor, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, parking assistance, lane departure warning, keyless central locking, on-board computer, navigation system, automatic start/stop, drowsiness warning system, emergency brake assistant, automatic climate control, touchscreen, tire pressure monitoring system and moreColor:BlauDelivery time:about five months

The leasing conditions for the Cupra Formentor at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:389,00 EuroDown payment:noSpecial payment:noProvision fee:noList price:43.030,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,90Total cost factor:0,90Fuel:PetrolCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:150 PS (110 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 203 km/hConsumption:combined 5.5 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 126 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Rain sensor, on-board computer, navigation system, touchscreen, parking aid, emergency brake assistant, keyless central locking, cruise control, drowsiness warning system, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic climate control, automatic climate control, automatic start/stop system, lane departure warning system and moreColor:WhiteDelivery time:about three months

Further private leasing offers without down payment

Don’t like our selection? The leasing calculator below this article spits out further deals. Under the tab “MORE FILTERS“ there is the option “Without deposit“. If it is activated, only offers will appear for which no deposit is required:

