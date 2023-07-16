Private leasing without down payment: 5 inexpensive deals for you!

PR/Business Insider

In addition to the monthly rate, there are also various one-time additional costs associated with leasing. This may include a deposit, special payment and set-up fee.

However, there are also offers with no down payment for both commercial and private leasing. As a result, the one-off costs for the initial purchase remain low.

We present five private leasing deals with no down payment. Our leasing calculator offers further offers.

Leasing is a popular one Financing method for vehicles. Due to its fixed terms and monthly installments, it is characterized by its high planning security out of. That comes with that low risk for lessees – especially with regard to residual value and resale. In contrast to buying a car, the Costs for the first purchase manageable, which is why leasing is also becoming increasingly attractive for private individuals. But even with private leasing, there can be one-off costs…

Private leasing: There are these one-off costs

Private leasing, i.e. the non-commercial leasing of vehicles for private use, is usually indispensable one-time additional costs out of. In almost all cases, this is the so-called deployment fee or transfer costs. This one-off payment usually amounts to around 1000.00 euros and is usually only due for new cars. Included in the payment is the provision of the vehicle by the dealer or manufacturer. However, home delivery is not included in this payment.

Many providers also charge one when leasing e-cars special paymentsince they get government funding like that BAFA environmental bonus include in the deal in order to be able to offer better conditions. These premiums can be refunded, but lessees must take care of this themselves. The appropriate application is available here.

In order to keep the monthly leasing rates low, some offers can also down payment contain. she amounts to between ten and 30 percent of the list price of the leased vehicle. The downside of this is that the initial purchase costs skyrocket, eliminating one of the biggest benefits of this financing method.

Is private leasing also possible without a down payment?

Luckily is Private leasing is becoming increasingly common even without a down payment possible. Today there are a large number of leasing deals that do not require a down payment. However, the monthly rates are slightly higher for these offers.

Lease with or without a down payment – ​​which is better?

Whether private leasing with or without a down payment is betteris difficult to answer. Both options have advantages and disadvantages. That’s how they are One-time costs with no down payment lowerfor this This increases the monthly running costs. What is the more sensible choice in which scenario depends primarily on individual factors.

Whether a leasing offer is worthwhile can be better determined with the anyway Leasing and total cost factor judge. The two values ​​help Evaluate and compare deals. The lease factor only takes into account the monthly rate and price of a vehicle, while the total cost factor also factors in things like the utilities, down payment and term.

The following applies: the lower these values ​​are, the better. Offers where the leasing and total cost factor are around one, but are usually considered good.

Five cheap private leasing offers that do not require a down payment

In our leasing calculator we have Private leasing offers with no down payment sought. There were numerous hits – We have listed five of our highlights here:

The leasing conditions for the Jeep Compass

Target group:Commercial and private leasingDuration:twelve monthsMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:189,03 Eurospecial payment:noDown payment:noDeployment Fee:1250,00 Eurolist price:44.100,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,43Total cost factor:0,66Fuel:PetrolCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:131 PS (96 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 193 km/hConsumption:combined 5.8 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 130 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Automatic climate control, rain sensor, cruise control, trip computer, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, touchscreen, parking assistant, tire pressure monitoring system, blind spot assistant, keyless central locking, navigation system, automatic start/stop, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning and moreColor:RotDelivery time:about six months

The leasing conditions for the Hyundai i30 station wagon

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:280,00 Eurospecial payment:noDown payment:noDeployment Fee:nolist price:24.349,99 EuroLeasingfaktor:1,15Total cost factor:1,15Fuel:PetrolCircuit:manuallyPerfomance:120 PS (88 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 196 km/hConsumption:combined 5.4 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 123 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, cruise control, parking assistant, drowsiness warning system, automatic climate control, traffic sign assistant, on-board computer, navigation system, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, tire pressure monitoring system, lane departure warning system and moreColor:not specifiedDelivery time:around vier Monate

The leasing conditions for the Suzuki Swift Comfort

Target group:Private leasingDuration:60 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:169,00 Eurospecial payment:noDown payment:noDeployment Fee:1199,00 Eurolist price:20.440,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,83Total cost factor:0,92Fuel:PetrolCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:83 PS (61 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 165 km/hConsumption:combined 5.1 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 115 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Automatic start/stop, lane departure warning, blind spot assistant, parking aid, air conditioning, drowsiness warning system, traffic sign recognition and moreColor:not specifiedDelivery time:immediately available

The leasing conditions for the Volkswagen T-Roc

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:219,00 Eurospecial payment:noDown payment:noDeployment Fee:nolist price:32.500,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,67Total cost factor:0,67Fuel:PetrolCircuit:manuallyPerfomance:110 PS (81 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 185 km/hConsumption:combined 5.9 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 135 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Air conditioning, trip computer, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, drowsiness warning system, cruise control, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, multifunction steering wheel, lane departure warning system and moreColor:BeigeDelivery time:about six months

The leasing conditions for the Seat Arona

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:269,00 Eurospecial payment:noDown payment:noDeployment Fee:nolist price:33.110,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,81Total cost factor:0,81Fuel:PetrolCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:110 PS (81 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 190 km/hConsumption:combined 5.9 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 135 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Onboard computer, navigation system, parking assistant, lane departure warning system, air conditioning, cruise control, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, multifunction steering wheel, drowsiness warning system, tire pressure monitoring system and moreColor:GrauDelivery time:about a week

More private leasing offers without down payment

Don’t like our selection? The leasing calculator under this article spits out more deals. Under the tab “MORE FILTERS” there is the option “Without deposit“. If it is activated, only offers for which no deposit is due will appear:

