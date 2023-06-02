Private old-age provision: this is how much young Germans save on average

The earlier you start making private pension plans, the better. Tom Werner via Getty Images

Private pension provision has become an important pillar of preparation for retirement for many. A long investment horizon allows relatively low savings rates and increases the prospects for returns. A Bundesbank survey shows how much money people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s have saved for their private pensions.

Die private retirement provision is more important than ever. It has been since the late 1970s pension level has fallen steadily and has been less than half of average earnings since 2012. Many young people are already afraid of poverty in old age.

The sooner you start making private pension plans, the better. A long investment horizon allows relatively low savings rates and increases the prospects for returns, also writes Federal Minister for Labor and Social Affairs. Which offers can be used and how depends on the respective life situation.

This is how much Germans save on average for private old-age provision

A Bundesbank survey shows how much money people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s have saved for their private pensions. A total of 4119 citizens were surveyed between April 2021 and January 2022. Private old-age provision including life insurance was considered in the conditional median.

The median is a measure that determines which value lies exactly in the middle of the data series and helps to avoid overweighting large outliers. “Conditional” in this context means that the medians are only calculated for the households that have one own a specific asset.

The study shows that people between the ages of 16 and 24 are already 1600 Euro have set aside for private old-age provision. Survey participants between the ages of 25 and 34, on the other hand, already have 8900 Euro set aside for private pension provision. In the group of 35 to 44 year olds it was already there 14.000 Euro in the median. And in the age group of 45 to 54 year olds, private old-age provision is included in the median 33.400 Euro the highest, as it says in the evaluation.