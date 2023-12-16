Private teacher in Hong Kong: This is what I learned about the rich in Asia

Jerome Barty-Taylor, 35, owns a private education company in Hong Kong. Jerome Barty Taylor

Jerome Barty-Taylor has been working as a private teacher in Hong Kong for ten years.

He says he has had to learn not to let things like extremely expensive gifts bother him.

For the ultra-rich, he says, tutoring isn’t just about books – it’s about teaching values.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Business Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by an editor.

This essay is based on a conversation with Jerome Barty-Taylor, the 35-year-old British-Australian owner of a tutoring business in Hong Kong. It has been edited for length and clarity.

When I first landed in Hong Kong in 2013, it was just supposed to be a stopover to save some money. I didn’t have enough money to get back to Australia from Oxford.

I started tutoring after being recruited by one of the private education companies here. And when I realized how much I loved teaching, I started my own tutoring company, BartyED, in 2016. Today we have grown into a company with eleven employees.

At the beginning I worked with about nine families. My company now has a core group of around 80 families whose children we teach – mostly in 1:1 situations. My hourly rate is 2080 Hong Kong dollars, which is around 265 US dollars (around 235 euros).

My clients are generally upper middle class or above. Many are what you might call “Hong Kong’s old money,” but there are also the Shanghai industrialists who came here in the 1950s and the new-money families.

Over the course of a decade of working with them, I have learned the following three things about their world.

1. You are expected to be available whenever and wherever your customers need you

Jerome Barty-Taylor, 35, owns a private education company in Hong Kong. Benny Pang

Read too

I went to school in the USA and Europe: where it was much easier and what differences there still are

Working with high net worth individuals – nouveau riche or not – I have learned not to be confused by how different their expectations can be.

They expect you to be available on their time. If a student’s father is the CEO of a multinational company, he might not be able to speak to me until 9pm on a Saturday evening. I have to adjust to that.

When I started working in Hong Kong, a parent wanted to meet me in an airport lounge to talk about his child over champagne because we both had a flight that evening. For him, this was the most efficient use of time.

As a tutor, my job is to be understanding and humble because it is a service.

At the same time, some customers were also extremely generous, for example with birthday gifts such as a magnum bottle of Margaux.

2. For the super-rich, education isn’t just about booksbut also about conveying values

For the very wealthy, finding a tutor is primarily about finding someone who can pass on their values ​​to their children. This is to prevent their children from falling victim to the curse of “one generation makes it, one generation gives it up”.

I think this is why some of my first clients appreciated my emphasis on hard work and accountability. There is a culture of striving here and academic achievement is truly valued in Hong Kong.

And tutoring is here Multimillion dollar business. Around the time I started my company, another company made headlines for offering an $11 million salary to a tutor from a competing company. He should leave the ship and join them. It can be a real fight.

Read too

This is the most expensive city in the world to buy property, where a square meter costs almost 30,000 euros

3. Word of mouth is your most powerful advertising tool

Jerome Barty-Taylor with two of his former students at Oxford. Jerome Barty Taylor

The first year I ran my business, we didn’t spend a single cent on advertising: it was all word-of-mouth recommendations. Some of those original clients from ten years ago are still referring the clients I work with today.

I definitely didn’t expect how strong the relationships I’ve built are.

It is really encouraging to be accepted into these families as an honorary uncle or godfather figure. I’ll meet my former students for dinner when they’re back in Hong Kong. Sometimes I get calls or WhatsApp messages late at night asking for advice about interviews or problems with university life.

Read the original article Business Insider.

Read too

Watch out, Hong Kong: India’s stock market is on the fast track

Share this: Facebook

X

