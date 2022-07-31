The 15th National Nutrition Science Conference was officially held from July 30th to 31st. As an annual key event hosted by the Chinese Nutrition Society, this conference is an event to showcase the latest research results of Chinese nutrition and share the latest research progress in the field of nutrition. important platform. Nestle closely follows the theme of “Food Nutrition and Health” of this conference, bringing its high-end nutritional dietary supplement brand – Nestle Garden of Life (translation: Garden of Life) and its core probiotic products to the conference, and on July 31st From 9:00 am to 12:00 am, an online sub-forum on the theme of “Probiotics, Prebiotics and Special Health Function Research Prospects” will be held to further share the research results and progress of Nestlé Garden of Life in the field of probiotics.





The 15th Symposium on Nutrition Science opens in Beijing

In recent years, the health and wellness demands of consumers at home and abroad have risen to a new height, and the entire food and nutrition industry has ushered in rapid development and growth. Among them, dietary supplements in the probiotic category have also shown a rapid development trend. China‘s cross-border e-commerce probiotic dietary supplement market has been continuously innovating in recent years. The function of probiotic products has been continuously expanded from the widely recognized gastrointestinal health to multiple subdivision functions. According to the enthusiastic research institute, Tmall and Tmall Global In the “2021 Global Probiotics Industry-University-Research Development Trends White Paper” jointly released, the Tmall International cross-border e-commerce probiotics dietary supplement market has emerged eight probiotics tracks with great development potential, including women’s protection, allergy relief, oral health care, Exercise to enhance energy, emotional regulation, immune regulation and beauty anti-aging.





As the only company among the top 25 research institutions that have published probiotic-related papers globally in the past 20 years (source: “2021 Global Probiotics Production-University-Research Development Trend White Paper”, Rexinchang Research Institute, Tmall and Tmall International jointly Nestlé has more than 30 years of experience in micro-ecology-related scientific research, more than 140 related patents in the field of probiotics worldwide, and more than 300 related research papers have been published. All-in-one food and beverage company. Nestle Garden of Life is a well-known dietary supplement brand from the United States in the probiotic category. It entered the Chinese cross-border e-commerce market in 2019, and is committed to providing Chinese consumers with high-quality and diverse probiotics, vitamins and other meals. Supplement products.

In the three years since it first participated in the National Nutrition Science Conference in 2019, the probiotic product solutions provided by Nestlé Garden of Life to China’s cross-border e-commerce market have also expanded from basic gut health in the early stage to a variety of subdivided functions. Such as immune regulation, emotion regulation and so on. This is the second time for Nestlé Garden of Life to appear at the National Nutrition Science Conference, bringing a variety of probiotic products that it has launched in the cross-border e-commerce market, such as the Dr. Formula Platinum series, covering immune enhancement, liver protection, skin beautification, High-end probiotic products with several subdivided functions such as intestinal intensive repair and sleep aid; Dr. Formula Daily series, which provides probiotic products for men and women’s intestinal health needs and mood regulation needs; and Raw series, which are specialized for women Probiotic products for private parts protection and functional constipation problems. Nestlé Garden of Life is committed to meeting the various health needs of Chinese consumers by providing high-quality and diverse probiotic products, providing more nutritional support and a vibrant health experience.





As a professional brand in the field of probiotics, Nestlé Garden of Life probiotics products always adhere to the four gold standards of active commitment, professional strains, safe origin and high order of magnitude. In order to ensure the activity of probiotics, Nestlé Garden of Life adopts CSP patented double-layer bottle packaging and vegetable capsule shell, double protection to maintain low water activity, and use strains that have passed the acid and alkali resistance test to ensure the activity of the strains. At the same time, most of the strains selected by Nestlé Garden of Life have strong clinical research support. Many strains have a high research depth in the industry, and some strains are professional strains of Nestlé Gene Bank. Most of Nestlé Garden of Life probiotic products have passed multiple certifications such as non-GMO certification, vegetarian certification, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free, which are more stringent, and the product source is safe and secure. Nestlé Garden of Life probiotic products contain sufficient orders of magnitude of active probiotics per capsule, such as Dr. Formulated Platinum Series Immune Probiotics, each capsule contains 90 billion live bacteria, helping consumers consume adequate amounts of probiotics to maintain their health. functional health required.

Founded in 1998, Garden of Life joined Nestlé Health Science in 2017 and currently develops more than 300 dietary supplements. Garden of Life enjoys a very high reputation and recognition in the United States. It advocates the value concept of Whole Foods organic, advanced technology, full traceability, and extreme environmental protection. Most of its products have passed the extremely stringent USDA organic and non-GMO double standards. At the same time, it has obtained multiple certifications such as vegetarian, kosher, and athlete informed choice certification, striving to bring better and purer quality products to consumers around the world, and simultaneously provide the latest research and development results of global innovation, and become a trusted high-end organic dietary nutrition. Supplement brand.



