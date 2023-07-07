Problem in health care – Temporary jobs are booming in care – News

Contents

More and more nurses are quitting their regular jobs to work temporarily. This brings them less pressure and more pay. Hospitals are increasingly seeing this as a problem and are taking countermeasures.

Author: Marco Schnurrenberger and Benita Vogel

Only a few months after taking up her position, Monika Walter was already the longest-serving member of her team. The 25-year-old works as a surgical technology specialist. She assists with operations, for example hands the doctor instruments. “One dismissal followed the next. This increased work and burden for us – which were still there,” she says.

Then she left herself. “When the 20th person resigned and I once had to assist alone with a student in the first internship in an emergency operation that was a matter of life and death – that was the trigger for my resignation.”

Lots more temps

Many nursing professionals are like Monika Walter. According to the professional association SBK, several hundred people leave the nursing profession every month. Many of them switch to the temporary sector.

There, the proportion of health workers has risen to 6.9 percent in recent years, as new figures from the industry association Swissstaffing show (see chart). In the Lucerne Cantonal Hospital and its partner hospitals, the number of temporary nursing staff has tripled in five years.

Monika Walter also accepted a job offer from a temporary agency. The change was not easy for her. There are many advantages. She can better distance herself from the hectic everyday hospital life and she has time to attend further training courses. There is more flexibility.

“Spontaneously going away with friends for the weekend or taking a longer vacation would have been almost impossible in a normal hospital.” She is also better off financially today, earning even more temporarily with an 80 percent part-time job than she used to be with a 100 percent permanent job.

Hospitals not happy

The temporary increase is becoming a burden for the hospitals. “The company and team culture is suffering,” says Michael Döring, Head of the Nursing and Social Affairs Group. In addition, the hospital sometimes pays several 1000 francs more for temporary workers than for permanent employees – depending on the area of ​​application.

But that should be the end of it now. According to Döring, the Lucerne Cantonal Hospital no longer wants to have any temporary nursing staff in three years. On July 1, 2023, Lucerne tightened the conditions for using temporary nursing staff.

At the same time, permanent employees are to receive better working conditions and benefit from higher allowances for late, night and Saturday shifts.

The possibility of temporary work keeps people in the system.

The health economist does not believe in punitive measures against temporary employees. “The possibility of temporary work keeps people in the system,” says Tilman Slembeck, who researches and teaches at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW).

Although this is more expensive for the individual hospitals, it is cheaper for the system as a whole than if people permanently leave the nursing profession. The hospitals would have to initiate a cultural change much more: Less hierarchy and more involvement of the staff are required.

For Monika Walter, a permanent position is only an option again when the staffing gap in the hospitals has been filled and real solutions have been found for the worries and concerns of the employees.

