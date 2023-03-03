Home Business Problems with greensill funds – Finma finds serious shortcomings at Credit Suisse – News
Business

Problems with greensill funds – Finma finds serious shortcomings at Credit Suisse – News

by admin
Problems with greensill funds – Finma finds serious shortcomings at Credit Suisse – News

In March 2021, CS surprisingly froze funds set up together with the investment company Greensill Capital with a volume of ten billion dollars. Credit Suisse advisors had raised money from investors for years and invested it in funds that were considered low-risk. They advertised that the loans behind them were fully insured.

CS had set up so-called supply chain financing funds together with Greensill. Greensill had developed the business model of buying open invoices from suppliers. The financial services provider paid the suppliers immediately, at a discount, and made a profit when the debtors later paid the bills in full. Eventually the model broke down. When insurance companies withdrew their protection, the British-Australian Greensill Capital had to file for bankruptcy.

CS commissioned an external investigation into the incident, but initially did not want to publish the results. Several employees were fired or had to pay fines. Numerous investors have also sued CS. According to the institute, it had paid back 6.75 billion dollars to investors by the summer of 2022.

See also  The week of records for the gas race: + 25%. The unknown of autumn

You may also like

DRC to African migrants: this is how we...

Less CO₂ emissions – Air travel: More expensive...

Creactives Group: from March 7 on EGM Pro

Thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National...

Car leasing: comparison with cheap offers | March...

Marble, Gmm machines set record exports and turnover

Complaint in the Greensill case – Credit Suisse...

in some banks there is more space for...

Gold Trading Reminder: The Federal Reserve’s big hawkish...

Filling level of the gas storage falls below...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy