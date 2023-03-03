In March 2021, CS surprisingly froze funds set up together with the investment company Greensill Capital with a volume of ten billion dollars. Credit Suisse advisors had raised money from investors for years and invested it in funds that were considered low-risk. They advertised that the loans behind them were fully insured.

CS had set up so-called supply chain financing funds together with Greensill. Greensill had developed the business model of buying open invoices from suppliers. The financial services provider paid the suppliers immediately, at a discount, and made a profit when the debtors later paid the bills in full. Eventually the model broke down. When insurance companies withdrew their protection, the British-Australian Greensill Capital had to file for bankruptcy.

CS commissioned an external investigation into the incident, but initially did not want to publish the results. Several employees were fired or had to pay fines. Numerous investors have also sued CS. According to the institute, it had paid back 6.75 billion dollars to investors by the summer of 2022.