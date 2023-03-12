Home Business Process for account of Putin friend with millions of assets in Zurich
Business

Process for account of Putin friend with millions of assets in Zurich

by admin
Process for account of Putin friend with millions of assets in Zurich

District Court of Zurich

Process for account of Putin friend with millions of assets in Zurich

Gazprombank in Zurich is said to have managed assets worth millions in the name of a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The trial against four employees is now underway in Zurich.

Gazprombank Schweiz AG was based in Zurich. (archive image)

Bild: Keystone

The former head of Gazprombank Schweiz AG (GPBS), based in Zurich, and three employees have had to answer to the Zurich District Court since Wednesday. They are accused of lack of diligence in financial transactions. The indictment suggests that the money may have belonged to Putin himself. The four defendants have denied the allegations.

It is known that the Russian President, with an official income of only around 100,000 euros a year, still has large assets that are managed by people close to him, according to the indictment. It’s about 50 million francs and accounts in the period 2014 to 2016.

Bank was previously targeted by the financial market regulator

It should have been clear to the bankers that the alleged “beneficial owner”, the cellist and conductor Sergei Roldugin, was a straw man, the prosecution continues. It was known that Roldugin was a friend of Putin and godfather of his daughter.

The bankers should have made inquiries to verify that the money actually belonged to Roldugin. This was not plausible in view of his financial circumstances, which were also publicly known at the time.

The GPBS announced last October that it would cease operations in Switzerland. The institute had previously undergone a strategy analysis. In 2020, the bank reported total assets of CHF 1.8 billion. However, in 2018 she was reprimanded by Finma for serious deficiencies in the money laundering system. (dpa/brother)

update follows…

See also  Autogrill: Dufry acquires the majority from Edizione (Benetton): a group with 12 billion in revenues will be born

You may also like

Russia, WWF added to foreign agents list

In these cities you pay the most

France, first ok to pension reform. Macron under...

Geberit profit falls due to expensive raw materials...

Pope Francis 10 years: “Ukraine, let’s work for...

Meloni and Salvini, karaoke storm. “They didn’t have...

Online consumption fell for the first time in...

Meloni and Salvini, karaoke storm. “They didn’t have...

Why did Xiaopeng still increase the price after...

Ringier releases the Blick editor-in-chief

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy