Processors: Intel has never lost so much

Intel generated slightly more revenue than expected in the first quarter of 2023, but still had to accept the highest loss in the company’s history. Intel generated around 11.7 billion US dollars – the forecast in January was a maximum of 11.5 billion.

According to the US financial law (GAAP), the net loss was 2.8 billion US dollars or 66 US cents per share. In the worst-case scenario, Intel had expected a net loss of nearly $3.4 billion.

Also adjusted in the minus

Even the meanwhile, adjusted non-GAAP figures are red. There, companies can reallocate income and expenses – according to their own statements, in order to provide a better view of the balance sheet. Previously, Intel increased the useful life of certain production machines and equipment from five to eight years, saving hundreds of millions of dollars each quarter.

None of this is enough to stay in the black: Intel reports a non-GAAP loss of $200 million (net). Corporate debt increased from $37.7 billion to $48.8 billion within a year.

The announced dividend reduction has not yet taken place. As a result, Intel has distributed $1.5 billion to investors.

Server CPUs make minus

While the server group Data Center and AI (DCAI) had already scratched profitability last year, the operating business slipped into the red in the first quarter of 2023 by 518 million US dollars (Q1/2022: 1.39 billion plus). Intel cites higher production costs for the current Xeon generation Sapphire Rapids and low demand.

The server division used to be Intel’s profit guarantee. She is currently in poor health. (Image: Intel)

The Client Computing Group’s (CCG) operating profit around all desktop and notebook processors and more recently GPUs fell to 520 million US dollars. A year earlier it was 2.72 billion. Above all, sales of notebook CPUs collapsed within a year by 43 percent to 3.41 billion US dollars. As a result, the desktop PCs were better off in relation – their sales fell by 29 percent to 1.88 billion US dollars.

The Network and Edge group (about Xeon-D CPUs) made an operating loss of 300 million US dollars. The minus of the chip order manufacturing division Intel Foundry Services (IFS) rose again to 140 million US dollars – according to its own statements due to increased investments.

In the current quarter, Intel expects revenue of $11.5-12.5 billion with a net loss of 62 cents a share. That would correspond to a minus of around 2.6 billion US dollars. The stock exchange is obviously satisfied with the result above expectations: Intel’s share rose by around 6 percent after the announcement.







