Procurement Abruzzo, the president of the Regional Council Sospiri (Fi) under investigation

Contracts, bribes and drugs: 4 arrests in breaking latest news. The president of the regional council Sospiri (Fi) under investigation for illegal financing

Drug e bribeswith the corruption preferential access route to infiltrate the public administration: after investigations of over a year, the Guardia di Finanza of breaking latest news has contested numerous crimes, including corruption, disturbed freedom of enchantments, embezzlement, possession and sale of drugs, for various reasons, to various people: the executive of the Sector “Public Works” of the Municipality of breaking latest news, a building contractor e due pusher, affected today by precautionary custody measures in prison; as well as two trusted collaborators of the manager who ended up in the investigation.

Also targeted is the president of the regional council of Abruzzo, Lorenzo Sospiriinvestigated for illicit political electoral financing: the Forza Italia politician had been a candidate in the last general elections of 2022.

The precautionary measures were ordered by the Judge for the preliminary investigations of the Court of breaking latest news, Fabrizio Cingolani, at the request of the Prosecutor of the Republic of breaking latest news and were carried out this morning at dawn by the military of the Economic – Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza, with the help of anti-drug dogs, Basques green and with the aircraft support of the Naval Operations Department.

