Procurement, Europe forces Salvini to reverse: tenders even under 5 million euros

“There’s no going back,” Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday. “We are defending the principles of the Procurement Code from Europe.” But to unblock the negotiation on revision of the Pnrr between the government and the Commission there was indeed a step backwards, and precisely on Salvini’s flagship measure to “speed up” public tenders and construction sites. According to the Commission, in fact, in the obsession to hurry up, the new Procurement Code approved last March unduly restricted competition. In particular, the decision to raise the threshold for direct or negotiated awarding, i.e. without tender, up to works worth 5 million euros has come under Brussels’ radar. A threshold so high that it includes the vast majority of public tenders announced in Italy. On this point the Commission remained stubborn and the negotiations with the Minister Raffaele Fitto were unblocked only after the Italian commitment, already anticipated in an ambiguous circular from the Ministry of Infrastructure, to correct the rule: the administrations will be able to resort to open and competitive procedures also for tenders under 5 million. Not only that: the Commission also rejected the Italian hypothesis of “softening” the objectives of reducing the completion times of the works, which is only moved forward.

Salvini’s backtracking

The decision to raise the threshold for direct or negotiated assignments up to 5 million euros, in any case without tender, was highly criticized both byAnti-corruption authority that fromAnce, the builders’ association, because it would have limited competition, transparency and controls. And in the negotiations for the revision of the Pnrr the Connection reiterated the same criticisms, making it a decisive condition for its green light. Salvini’s resistance fell on Wednesday, when the Ministry of Transport issued a circular which, camouflaging it as a simple interpretation, announced the substantial backtracking: the provisions on contracts below the threshold were to be understood “in the wake of European standards”, which recall the States members “to provide for the possibility for administrations to apply open or restricted procedures”. Salvini’s new front line is to try to limit it to this interpretative circular, but Europe has already made it known that it will not be enough: to pass the community exam – and have the green light for the next installments of the Pnrr – a real regulatory change will be needed, which should arrive in a decree at the beginning of next year. In the meantime, two other amendments to the code requested by Brussels, again for the benefit of transparency and competition, are already law, approved by Parliament in the recent Proroghe decree: the one which strengthens the safeguards against conflicts of interest, and the one that raises the deadline for companies to submit applications to competitive procedures with negotiation from ten to thirty days. “The circular with which the Ministry of Transport intervenes on below-threshold procedures is a clear step backwards by the Government, and shows that our objections were well founded”, comments the president of Anac Giuseppe Busia. “They do it with a circular and not – as would have been necessary – with law, but it still represents an important step forward”.

Reduction of targets: Europe says no

But as regards procurement, Europe has also blocked the objectives contained in the Pnrr, rejecting Italy’s requests to weaken them. The only one that has been slightly modified is the one that provides for the reduction of average time between the submission of offers and the awarding of a tender: the first version of the Pnrr envisaged cutting it to 100 days – an objective even higher than the results of the best European countries – now it rises to 115. Due to the reduction of the time between awarding and the realization of the works instead, which the government wanted to soften, the original targets remain more challenging, even if moved forward two years due to delays in the entry into force of the Code reform: -12% next year and -15% in 2025. more: to ensure that the ambition of the Pnrr does not diminish at this point, new intermediate goals linked to one of the key points of the reform, namely the digitalization of procedures, with targets on the number of administrations connected to the platforms and the number of officials trained to manage digital tenders. Italy will have to act quickly, as Salvini wants, but without sacrificing competition, transparency and controls.