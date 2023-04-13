Home Business Prodi already slams Schlein: “If he doesn’t recover the center and left he will lose”
Prodi already slams Schlein: “If he doesn’t recover the center and left he will lose”

Prodi already slams Schlein: “If he doesn’t recover the center and left he will lose”

Prodi on Schlein: “He must aim for the centre, easy with the quarrels between Calenda and Renzi”

“I’m not saying who I voted for, it’s not a confessional… You have to aim for the center, easy with the quarrels between Calenda and Renzi. I ask you for a noble compromise on everything”. Romano Prodihost a Half past eight and Lilli Gruberthe new dem secretariat is already a “wand”. Elly Schlein.

