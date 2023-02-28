Prodi on Schlein: “Immediately involve NGOs, trade unions and companies”

Romano Prodi has his say on Elly’s success slime at primary of the Democratic Party. The former prime minister is not surprised by his success. “It could fitit was understood, close to the vote, that something and it was moving. Perhaps – Prodi explains to Repubblica – the desire for change it was deeper than it seemed, but there will be time to make an analysis, now we need to look at reality and at the mandate that Schlein has received. I read that Maria Elena Woods spoke of new scenarios very interesting for the Third Pole. Hope to catch pieces of the Democratic Party, but I do not believe be one founded hope. Schlein will have the same problem that he would have had if he had won Bonaccini: open to reformisms. I would say better, reform the reformisms. I know that now everyone looks at alliancesbut it is one uninteresting readingat the moment”.

“Now – continues Prodi to Repubblica – for the Pd instead it is about involve all intelligences that run around the country, from associations to Ongfrom the different labor unions at businesses, to involve them in a relaunch project. There’s a lot people that is no longer heard represented and not even close heard. This is the challenge facing the Democratic Party, regardless of the secretary that has been chosen. Someone on the eve had described Bonaccini as used sure, and I think it was a compliment. I know who it is, I trust himI know what he can do. Schlein however was the new riskybecause the new, together with hopesalways carries some risk”. On the government: “Opposition, after the words of Planted on migrants, it won’t be difficult”.

