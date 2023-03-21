Prodi (Franco) crushes Greta. More trouble for “Green Elly” Schlein

A meritorious interview of the director Pietro Senaldi a Franco Prodi which will make the left argue a lot. The professor is a physicist and is “the only free professor of meteorology in Italy”as it is defined. Franco Prodi is an authoritative scientist who directed the Institute of Atmospheric and Climate Sciences of the Cnr for years and who for some time has been counted among the “climate change deniers”.

The professor doesn’t play easy labels and simply defines himself as a “scientist”. But has the climate changed due to man, i.e. the anthropic function? And here Prodi is very clear: «That cannot be known. The truth is that knowledge of the climate system, and therefore of man’s influence on it, is in his infancy. At the moment no one can evaluate the impact of the anthropic element on climate change and therefore no one can control it. Certainly, however, global warming does not depend 98% on us, as many claim. This is nonsense, but so widespread as to become unstoppable. In fifty years of studies we will perhaps be able to estimate the impact of man on the climate, which of course no one denies, least of all me. Only then will it be discovered that I was right, but I will be long dead.’

So the physicist certainly does not deny the influence of Man on the Climate but he disputes its scope and it is not a trifling differentiation. But is the Earth warming up too fast? And here Prodi is very precise: «Climate change is inherent to the planet, it has always been there and always will be. The Earth has warmed by 0.7 degrees Celsius every century over the past two hundred years. But there is no climate emergency, as I argue in the 2019 petition that I wrote with 150 other university professors and is now signed by over 1500 international front-line colleagues, obviously all ostracized today. However, there is an emergency for pollution and protection of the planetary environment, which is quite a different thing. I’ll tell you more: I have a well-founded suspicion that global warming is a mass distraction maneuver to distract men from the real problem, which is precisely the pollution of the planet and the poor protection of the environment”. Franco Prodi, for his heterodox positions, was even kicked out of the Cnr and from the Institute that he had run for years.

According to Prodi, the problem is in a UN structure called the IPCC, the International Panel for Climate Change which in fact is made up of members appointed by individual ministries. Non-scientists – according to the professor – the long arm of politics, hence the exploitation of the theme. But the frontal attack is against Greta, the little girl who has in recent years been seen as the guru of the climate. And therefore it can also happen that: “The result is that I have seen people like Mattarella and Draghi confront Greta and ignore my opinion. Politics, my brother Romano explained to me one day, to whom I asked to devote half an afternoon to, implements the precautionary principle, which seems to me to be translated as follows: you do not take positions that could put you in difficulty with public opinion, regardless of their potential validity”.

Apart from the interesting interview there is a reflection to be made on these issues and that is the fact that at a world level, and therefore at the UN, very demagogic decisions are taken in the so-called COP, decisions which often – as Prodi says – are not the fruit of true science but rather of politicians who in turn are influenced solely by public opinion. The theme of climate change – for example – is now in the hands of an ignorant little girl like Greta and politicians are competing to appeal to her feet.

In the upside down world of political correctness this happens. And the new secretary of the Pd, standard bearer of these struggles, Elly Schlein, believes the girl’s statements are true without listening to highly authoritative scientists such as Franco Prodi whom, among other things, she knows very well since they are both from Bologna.

There is climate change but there is no evidence that it is 98% of anthropic origin as a certain catastrophic policy would have us believe. This time it is not an exponent of the denial right who is saying it but the most authoritative progressive Italian climatologist, moreover brother of Romano Prodi.

One more trouble for Green Elly whose politics with demagoguery is basically not very different from that of the shrewd Greta.

