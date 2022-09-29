Energy that unbalances the averages also in the comparison between the domestic market (in a decisive race, + 50.5%) and the foreign market (+ 12.5%), where in reality the distances in manufacturing on a homogeneous perimeter are much less marked. With increases of almost 15 points in Italy and 12.5% ​​across the border.

Chemicals, rubber-plastics, metallurgy and wood-paper are the areas in which the largest increases are recorded, largely in the double digits. While slightly less tense situations are found for drugs, electronics and means of transport.

Double-digit shot of the price lists between companies which is at the basis of the turnover run, growing much larger than production, almost at a standstill in the manufacturing average in 2022. In the first seven months of the year, on the other hand, company revenues grew by almost 20% (17.5% excluding energy) but looking at volumes alone, progress is only a few percentage points.

The absolute anomaly of the situation is, moreover, clearly visible looking at the feelings of companies towards foreign markets. If before the Covid crisis there were only 12 out of 100 entrepreneurs who saw obstacles to exports due to too high costs or prices, today that value has reached almost three times the level. And in fact it is not surprising the forecast of companies in relation to orders or production, which return to being negative as it did not happen respectively from November 2020 and January 2021.

The underlying theme, in particular on foreign markets, concerns the stability of market shares in the face of asymmetric shocks, taking into account that the variations in energy prices are not homogeneous in all countries. However, the dollar is helping companies in this phase, the revaluation of which offers additional room for maneuver on the price lists: even leaving prices in dollars unchanged, in terms of euros, 20% more is currently collected in terms of euros compared to what happened a year. does.