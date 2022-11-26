Today’s news, Wei Siqi, product manager of Xiaomi, said when interacting with netizens,The second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform carried by Mi 13 is absolutely amazing.

This chip uses TSMC’s 4nm process, and uses a Cortex-X3 super-core CPU with a maximum frequency of 3.2GHz, four performance cores with a maximum frequency of 2.8GHz, and three A510 efficiency cores with a maximum frequency of 2.0GHz. Performance has increased by 35% and energy efficiency has increased by 40%.

In terms of GPU, the Adreno GPU performance of the second-generation Snapdragon 8 has increased by 25%, and the energy efficiency has increased by 45%. Previously, the officialMi 13 equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 platform has refreshed its cognition and will be the 5G mobile phone with the strongest performance and longest battery life in Xiaomi’s history.

also,Mi 13 uses a 6.2-inch straight screen, while Mi 13 Pro uses a curved screen with a size of about 6.7 inches.

Among them, the rear main camera of Mi 13 Pro is Sony IMX989. Lei Jun, the founder of Xiaomi, once introduced that Sony IMX989 was jointly developed by Xiaomi and Sony. The Xiaomi engineer team participated in the specification definition and part of the design and verification of IMX989. The development cost was 15 million US dollars, and Xiaomi and Sony each borne half of it. This is not only a milestone for Xiaomi, but also a milestone in the field of mobile imaging. Lei Jun called it the “ceiling”.

Compared with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Sony IMX989 has a 72% increase in photosensitive area, a 76% increase in light sensitivity, a 32.5% increase in camera speed, and an 11% increase in startup speed.

It is rumored that the aircraft will be released on December 1st.