Product Weekly Issue 219 | Douyin launched an open platform, and WeChat input method quietly started testing

According to the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, the entry threshold for the top 500 private enterprises in 2022 reached 26.367 billion yuan, an increase of 2.866 billion yuan over the previous year. The operating income of 19 top 500 companies exceeded 300 billion yuan, with JD. 722.754 billion yuan), Huawei Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. (636.807 billion yuan) and other five companies have an operating income of more than 600 billion yuan.

The semi-annual reports of 41 A-share listed banks have been disclosed. The income and remuneration of 2.5 million bank employees in the first half of the year were also released. Among the 42 banks currently listed on A-shares, the average monthly salary of Bank of Jiangsu, China Merchants Bank and Bank of Nanjing in the first half of the year exceeded 50,000 yuan, respectively 55,400 yuan, 55,000 yuan, and 50,800 yuan. In the first half of the year, Jiangsu Bank and Nanjing Bank The average monthly salary increased by 3,619 yuan and 1,533 yuan, while China Merchants Bank decreased by 3,013 yuan. In addition, the average monthly salary of Ningbo Bank and Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank exceeded 49,000 yuan, and the average monthly salary of Zheshang Bank, Industrial Bank, and Ping An Bank exceeded 45,000 yuan.

NIO Launches NIO Air AR Glasses

NIO Air AR Glasses jointly developed by NIO and AR startup Nreal is now available in NIO Car Mall, which can bring equivalent 130-inch HD giant screen + 256-color ambient lighting + Dolby Atmos + 7.1.4 immersive sound system The ultimate cinematic in-car 3D viewing experience. NIO Air AR Glasses is currently accepting reservations on the Weilai App Car Mall, and the pre-sale price of the first preferential package is 2299 yuan

Digital RMB App Android version 1.0.13.6 released, “sub-wallet” renamed “Wallet Kuaipay”

It was reported on September 6 that the Android version of the Digital RMB (Pilot Version) App has been updated to version 1.0.13.6 today, and the “sub-wallet” has been renamed to “Wallet Quickpay”, and some optimizations have been made.

After Alibaba and Tencent, Douyin launched an open platform

The Douyin Open Platform debuted, focusing on realizing new digital growth opportunities for Douyin developers and operators. The Douyin ecosystem has become another vital system that cannot be ignored after the WeChat open platform. Douyin Open Platform is an application ecology based on Douyin’s rich product scenarios and strong technical capabilities, through open capabilities and small programs. With the further opening of the Douyin open platform, this move means that Douyin will attract more business enterprises to join this new ecology with a more open attitude, and the future development space of the Douyin open platform is fascinating.

2. Product dynamics

Douyin begins to test the bullet chat function to support sending text and Emoji emoji

Douyin recently started the internal test of the bullet screen function. When Douyin plays the video horizontally, a new “bounce” button has been added below the video. Click to send the bullet screen. In addition to text, the barrage also supports Emoji emoji. Users can also set the bullet chat, including font size, opacity, movement speed, display area, etc., and view the bullet chat list. Currently, this feature is still in the beta phase.

WeChat input method quietly opened the test: Zhang Xiaolong said he would not leak

The WeChat keyboard App (WeChat input method) has been tested in a small area, and the entrance is currently hidden. In the Android version of the “WeChat Reading” app, some users can already see that there is a download recommendation bar at the top of the “Discovery” page, which is marked: WeChat input method · Initial letter search is more convenient. This is also the first independent test of the WeChat input method App. Zhang Xiaolong once said at last year’s WeChat direct event that WeChat did not want to do input methods at first, but received many complaints from users that their chat records were stolen, because they would see corresponding advertisements when they typed. So WeChat launched the input method to protect the privacy of users!

Netease Cloud Music’s K song app “Yinjie” announced that it will be officially shut down on September 30, and it has only been online for two years

On September 3, Netease Cloud Music’s K song app “Yinjie” announced that due to business development adjustments, the Yinjie App will be closed on September 30, 2022 and will be discontinued.

QQ launched the “QQ Student Card” interactive function, users can view the account’s Q age and grade college with one click, and generate a student card for sharing

On September 5, QQ launched the “QQ Student Card” interactive function. Users can view the account’s age and grade with one click, and generate a student card for sharing. Many netizens posted their student cards one after another, relived their feelings, and attracted attention.

Alipay launches the function of checking the balance of medical insurance personal accounts

News on September 7th, according to Beijing Daily, Alipay has now opened the “Medical Insurance Personal Account Balance Inquiry” service. Entering the Alipay medical insurance electronic certificate page can check the insurance status and account balance with one click, and at the same time, you can also check the personal medical insurance payment status and Personal consumption records of medical insurance and self-pay for medical purchases.

3. Operational dynamics

Taobao launches cloud exploration store experience

Taobao has launched a cloud-based store exploration complex – Taobao 1001 Store, which is selected by merchants’ self-registration + Taobao big data screening + industry expert review + council expert review. According to reports, the project is in the form of a cloud shop exploration complex, which gathers characteristic stores, allowing consumers to experience online shopping and check in to explore stores.

ByteDance Public Welfare Platform Launches “DOU Love Public Welfare Day”

From September 4th to 7th, ByteDance Public Welfare will link public welfare organizations and caring enterprises to provide a more convenient experience for caring users to participate in public welfare issues. The relevant person in charge said that they hope to help the public understand the value, progress and achievements of public welfare projects through short videos and live broadcasts, and help public welfare organizations to improve transparency, thereby improving fundraising efficiency.

Alipay launches “Hometown Landscape” Mid-Autumn Festival payment code skin

It was reported on September 6 that the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, and Alipay’s “Moon is Hometown Ming” Mid-Autumn Festival payment code skin is launched. This payment code skin combines the characteristics of the 34 places with the moon. Users can visit Huqiu, West Lake Tourism Official, Penglai Pavilion, Alipay mini-programs in 37 scenic spots including Gansu are available for free.

Douyin e-commerce independent app “Douyin Box” will suspend operations

Douyin Box, an independent e-commerce app owned by ByteDance, is about to suspend operations. A person familiar with the matter told 36Kr that ByteDance has suspended its investment in Douyin Box at present, and informal communication has been conducted internally, and employees can return to Douyin e-commerce and other teams through internal living water. Another person close to Douyin e-commerce told 36 Krypton that employees inside Douyin Box have already begun the transfer process.

Baidu announced the upgrade and launch of Baidu Baige 2.0, which reduces the platform communication delay by 2~3 times

On the morning of September 7th, at the Baidu Yunzhi Summit, Baidu announced that Baidu Baige AI heterogeneous computing upgrade has entered the 2.0 era, and major upgrades have been made in AI computing, AI storage, and AI containers. According to reports, at the AI ​​computing level, Baidu Baige 2.0 is based on the second-generation Kunlun chip to achieve cloud access, providing a variety of AI computing power. The launched elastic RDMA network reduces communication latency by 2 to 3 times compared to traditional networks.

4. Good article recommendation

Five, wonderful question and answer

