On closer inspection, in fact, among the most penalized manufacturing sectors there are precisely the areas in which gas and electricity have a greater weight between 12 and 18% of the total costs in Prometeia’s sector estimates, sectors that have been forced , particularly in the summer, to reduce or completely stop the activity in anticipation of less “thesis” prices. Many foundries, for example, brought their holidays forward to July to avoid the peak in gas and electricity prices, only to bitterly discover an even worse August.

Scrolling through the Istat production data, in December, as well as in the whole of 2022, it was paper and wood, chemicals and fertilizers, rubber-plastic and metallurgy, for example.

The near breakeven of the average is in fact the result of opposite trends: if the “energy-hungry” are slowing down, elsewhere there are double-digit shots for electrical and electronics equipment, means of transport and pharmaceuticals. As well as machinery, driven in 2022 still by “full” 4.0 rates.

In general, even if 2022 ends in production terms with a meager balance sheet, the feared collapse has not occurred and on the revenue side the scenario has been better. After the initial crowding out, the downstream transfer of increases in energy and raw materials has begun to materialize, supporting the revenues of the companies: speaking with companies, it is difficult to find situations which, at least in terms of revenues, are not at their all-time high or close to those levels. Additional revenues (164 billion more between January and November, Prometeia and IntesaSanpaolo estimate) largely absorbed by higher production costs, and which however were able to support the overall margins of the companies, bringing real revenues that are still growing: + 2.6% in the Prometeia-IntesaSanpaolo estimates, almost +4% for sales in volume recorded for the enlarged Istat sample.