Source title: Full recovery of production capacity, most factories are running at full capacity, and the pace of resumption of work and production of foreign-funded enterprises in Beijing is accelerating

Walking into the German invisible champion enterprise located in the Sino-German Industrial Park in Beijing – Wilo (China) Pump System Co., Ltd., the 9 production lines in the production workshop are all operating in an orderly manner, and the company’s employee arrival rate and production rate have reached 100% , all production and operation activities are fully back on track. The reporter learned from the Municipal Development and Reform Commission that at present, foreign-funded enterprises in this city are actively fulfilling their main responsibilities, optimizing management, protecting the health of employees, and maintaining stable production capacity. As employees recover and return to work, production capacity has fully recovered, and most factories are operating at full capacity. Order volume increased against the trend, and the annual sales target was basically achieved Wilo is a world-renowned high-quality supplier of water pumps and pump systems. Wilo (China) Pump System Co., Ltd. has also settled in Beijing for many years. “In 2022, while strictly implementing the requirements for epidemic prevention and control, the company will immediately formulate a response strategy, implement closed-loop management in production, research and development, etc., to ensure the normal operation of the company’s production.” Recalling that a month ago, the company’s director of government affairs Rong Guang told reporters, “Although the epidemic has caused certain difficulties to our production and operation, with the strong support of governments at all levels, the company has successfully overcome the difficult period. Among them, Shunyi District helped us coordinate the application of truck passes, and coordinate the production of antigens and masks. And door-to-door nucleic acid to help companies strengthen prevention and control.” As the production supervisor of the company, Li Zheng has always stuck to his post. He said, “During the closed-loop management period, the company provided us with board, lodging and daily necessities. While the workers carried out production in an orderly manner, they also felt the care and warmth of the company. “ Also as a foreign-funded enterprise, Draeger Safety Equipment (China) Co., Ltd., in December last year, the average attendance rate of production line and logistics employees was over 70%, and the capacity utilization rate was stable between 80% and 100%. Decrease instead of increase, to ensure the company’s sales target at the end of the year. The scale of foreign investment continues to grow Steady launch of new technologies and new products It is understood that from January to November 2022, the city’s actual utilization of foreign capital was 17.23 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 14.6% on a comparable basis, and the scale of foreign investment has exceeded the level of the whole year of 2021. During the interview, Li Yijun, head of operations of Draeger Safety Equipment (China) Co., Ltd., said, "In the past few years, the company's orders and sales have continued to grow. Growth." Li Yijun said that in order to better serve Chinese customers, the company proposed to accelerate the domestic strategy and actively promote R&D and production in Beijing. In 2023, it is planned to increase funding by 20% for the research and development work of the Chinese team, and planned orders and deliveries are expected to increase by more than 10%. In the future, the Beijing factory will continue to expand to enhance localized production capacity. It is planned to introduce at least 20 innovative products to China by 2025, covering immunology, tumors, rare diseases, neurology, vaccines and other fields. At the same time, continue to strengthen cooperation with Chinese scientific research institutions and biotechnology companies, so that “Chinese innovation” can benefit global patients. Industrial parks “go out” to attract investment Further expand cooperation space In December 2022, the investment promotion team of Beijing Sino-German Industrial Park visited Germany and started a 10-day business investigation and exchange. During the period, we established contact with more than 20 German companies and more than 10 business associations. Many companies expressed that they would organize a delegation to visit the Beijing Sino-German Industrial Park in the future. Five hidden champion companies expressed their willingness to cooperate directly. Hao Lijie, deputy director of the Beijing Sino-German Industrial Park Management Committee, said that through this direct exchange in Germany, “face-to-face” and “heart-to-heart” with German companies have laid a solid foundation for the industrial park to further deepen Sino-German industrial exchanges. In the future, The industrial park will take this visit to Germany as a starting point and rely on it to actively expand the influence of the industrial park in Germany, and explore more new opportunities, new ecology, and new efficiency of Sino-German industrial cooperation. The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission said, “Beijing’s high-end industrial advantages, resource advantages gathered by foreign capital headquarters and R&D centers, open policy integration advantages, and domestic first-class business environment are all key factors to attract foreign-funded enterprises to continue to invest in Beijing.” According to reports, since the outbreak of the epidemic, the city has optimized and improved the normalized dialogue and communication mechanism for foreign-funded enterprises, further closely contacted 1,300 “service package” foreign-funded enterprises and member units of foreign business associations, and continued to speed up efforts by holding enterprise symposiums and scheduling meetings. Issues such as epidemic prevention and control, logistics and transportation, and “double-chain” guarantees for large foreign-funded enterprises call for coordinated guarantees. In 2022, a total of 1,066 foreign-funded enterprises with “service packages” were visited and contacted, 2,962 return visits were made, 1,827 service items were provided for foreign-funded enterprises, and 1,797 items were completed, with a completion rate of 98.4%. In the next step, focusing on the construction of the “five sons” and joint development, in the fields of low-carbon development, digital economy, green finance, and electronic information, the city will further stabilize stock, promote growth, and improve quality, attracting a number of major foreign-funded projects to land. At the same time, in response to the concerns of foreign-funded enterprises, policy interpretation and project support will be strengthened in the expansion of new technology and new product application scenarios, anti-epidemic cooperation, environmental infrastructure investment, and cycle system construction to further expand cooperation space. 

