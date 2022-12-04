How fragrant is the iPhone 14 Pro series? There is still no spot supply after 3 months of listing.

We previously reported that the delivery time of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has been extended, and consumers who pre-order will have to wait 5-6 weeks before they can use the new phones.

However, with the increase in production capacity of Apple’s foundry, the delivery time has also been advanced. Today, I learned from Apple’s official website thatThe delivery time of the iPhone 14 Pro series has been shortened to 4-5 weeks at the fastest by two weeks.

Judging from the iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders, December 1 shows that it will be delivered between January 7 and January 14, 2023.On December 3rd, it will be updated to be delivered between January 1st and January 8th, 2023, which means that it will be available on New Year’s Day in 2023 at the earliest.

In November of this year, Apple issued a warning of a significant reduction in production capacity: “The shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be lower than previously expected.”

It is understood that Foxconn Zhengzhou Park, the world‘s largest iPhone foundry, previously affected the supply of Apple mobile phones due to the epidemic. It can be judged from the advance delivery time that the production capacity of Foxconn Zhengzhou Park has been improved and is accelerating.

It is worth mentioning that this year’s iPhone 14 standard version and Pro version may be the generation with the largest gap. Compared with the standard version,The iPhone 14 Pro series not only uses the latest Apple A16 chip, but also replaces the ancestral “Liu Haiping” with the more playable “Smart Island”.And the main camera is upgraded to 48 million pixels.