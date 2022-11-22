Home Business Production capacity warning iPhone 14 Pro series shipments delayed until next year – yqqlm
Business

Production capacity warning iPhone 14 Pro series shipments delayed until next year – yqqlm

by admin
Production capacity warning iPhone 14 Pro series shipments delayed until next year – yqqlm

News on November 21, according to foreign media reports, the iPhone 14 Pro series is still in tight supply. According to analyst reports, the delivery time in many markets around the world has exceeded 30 days. “We believe that the risk of delayed shipments of the iPhone is increasing ahead of all the important holiday sales seasons, and the U.S. market is currently shipping at least about 34 days longer,” UBS analyst David Vogt said. in a note to clients on Wednesday.

In the Chinese market, the waiting time for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max series has also been extended to 5-6 weeks. According to Apple’s official website, if an order is placed now, the expected delivery time of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is from December 27, 2022 to January 3, 2023, and users will have to wait for more than one month.

On November 7, Apple issued a warning of a sharp reduction in production capacity: “It is expected that the shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be lower than our previous expectations, and consumers may have to wait longer to receive new products. ”

(Editor in charge: Bi Anji)

Disclaimer:The purpose of reprinting this article by China Net Technology is to convey more information, and it does not represent the views and positions of this website. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.

You may also like

Musk reinstates Trump on Twitter. Tycoon: “I’m not...

Who is Caroline Ellison and what is her...

Dividends from Piazza Affari: from ENI to Intesa,...

iPhone 15 really uses USB-C: news that old...

End game for cryptocurrencies or new beginning?

Morning Post | The new design on the...

REVO Insurance: debut on the rise on the...

Changjiang Nonferrous Metals: Safe-haven demand boosts dollar strength...

Oil: prices down, Covid fears weigh on China

New grain reluctance to sell sentiment is heavy,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy