News on November 21, according to foreign media reports, the iPhone 14 Pro series is still in tight supply. According to analyst reports, the delivery time in many markets around the world has exceeded 30 days. “We believe that the risk of delayed shipments of the iPhone is increasing ahead of all the important holiday sales seasons, and the U.S. market is currently shipping at least about 34 days longer,” UBS analyst David Vogt said. in a note to clients on Wednesday.

In the Chinese market, the waiting time for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max series has also been extended to 5-6 weeks. According to Apple’s official website, if an order is placed now, the expected delivery time of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is from December 27, 2022 to January 3, 2023, and users will have to wait for more than one month.

On November 7, Apple issued a warning of a sharp reduction in production capacity: “It is expected that the shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be lower than our previous expectations, and consumers may have to wait longer to receive new products. ”

