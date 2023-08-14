Professional “Accompanying People” to Drive Digital Transformation in Guangdong’s Manufacturing Industry

Professional “accompanying people” will “help run” the digital transformation of Guangdong’s manufacturing industry, according to a recent news article. The “Guangdong Provincial Manufacturing Digital Transformation 50-person Meeting” was held in Guangzhou, with the aim of creating a provincial exchange and cooperation platform to promote the construction of a new manufacturing ecosystem. The meeting was jointly initiated and established by 50 entrepreneurs and industry experts who have a deep understanding of industrial upgrading, industrial digitalization, and ecological collaboration.

One of the main challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in digital transformation is the lack of tailored digital technologies and transformation solutions that match their core business. SMEs often struggle with how to transfer and who to find for assistance in promoting digital transformation. To address this issue, the “50 People’s Association” plans to build a “knowledgeable person” service structure, allowing industry experts to focus on innovation and promoting the transformation of traditional industries. This structure will consist of a professional “accompanying person,” guidance from knowledgeable individuals and government officials, and collaboration in talents, innovation, finance, standards, and other aspects.

The article also highlights the efforts of member companies of the “50 People’s Association” to explore the “Guangdong plan” for the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry. These companies are actively promoting the transformation and upgrading of small and medium-sized enterprises by building platforms tailored to different industries, such as the mold industry service platform, the mold industry digital empowerment platform, and the textile printing and dyeing industry digital industrial platform. These platforms aim to empower precision parts companies and facilitate collaboration within the supply chain.

The Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology is also playing a role in promoting the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry. Through the implementation of the digital transformation project of industrial clusters, Guangdong is cultivating vertical industrial Internet platforms with strong industrial characteristics and rich software ecology. These platforms, along with industry interconnected parks and specialized, special, and new enterprises, will form a new manufacturing ecosystem that addresses the “last mile” problem of the digital transformation of enterprises.

The key to implementing the digital transformation project of industrial clusters is cultivating and incubating industrial Internet platforms in various sub-sectors. These platforms, characterized by their industrial expertise and software ecosystem, promote innovation, capital, talent, and resource chains within industries. They represent a market-oriented mechanism for industrial organization and governance, different from the traditional “chain master” enterprises.

To promote the implementation of the digital transformation in Guangdong’s manufacturing industry, the article emphasizes the importance of industry experts as guides and leaders in the process. Leveraging their deep knowledge and understanding of the industry, these “knowledgeable people” will play a crucial role in driving the digital transformation and high-quality development of the manufacturing industry.

