Professional investor reveals: These five stocks belong in your portfolio

Carmen Mayer became rich on the stock market. Teresa Grundei

Investor Carmen Mayer has built up a six-figure portfolio on the stock exchange. Here she names five stocks she is betting on.

Before Mayer invests in a stock, she looks at the stock’s chart history. Then she goes into the fundamental analysis, looks at the sales and profit details.

During her parental leave, Carmen Mayer began to delve into the world of the stock market. She had never had anything to do with stocks before.

Your motivation? To buy a home for her family. This led her to read financial books, attend seminars, study videos and finally invest in the stock market with a starting capital of 2,000 euros, she says.

Her financial decisions were worth it: Today Mayer is the owner of two properties in the Allgäu and has a six-figure portfolio. She left her career as a doctor of biochemistry behind and is now a private investor and stock market coach.

Carmen Mayer told Business Insider five stocks she’s betting on now.

The investor is betting on these five companies

