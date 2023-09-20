Professional investor Waldhauser is betting on these 2 German car stocks

Stefan Waldhauser lives as a full-time investor and runs the financial blog “High Tech Investing”. Stefan Waldhauser

Despite strong volatility, Tesla shares are considered a favorite for tech investors.

Stefan Waldhauser, an experienced private investor, criticizes the hype surrounding Tesla and argues that German car manufacturers are undervalued.

Tesla stock has had a wild ride in recent years. With a price of around 26 euros in 2020, the electric car company’s share price has risen to over 356 euros in less than two years – literally exploding. After falling to 103 euros at the beginning of this year, the car share is currently on the way up again.

