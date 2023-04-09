| According to Section 95, Paragraph 6, Sentence 1 of the Social Code (SGB) V i. V. m. § 27 Abs. 1 S. 1 admission regulations for contract dentists if the contract dentist grossly violates his contractual dental obligations (Berlin-Brandenburg State Social Court, judgment of September 21, 2022, Az. L 7 THE 4/20). |

The plaintiff has grossly violated his contractual medical obligations in several respects. He organized and practiced a contractual dental activity in a supra-local professional practice association (ÜBAG), which actually only existed pro forma, i.e. in the approved form only for appearances. The ÜBAG violated the requirement of meticulously accurate billing. After all, the plaintiff drafted diffuse contracts that were confusing and sometimes contradictory for every third party and (just) through this behavior made it extremely difficult to examine whether the cooperation was in accordance with the law.