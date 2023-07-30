Home » Professional Law | Specialist lawyer training can be made up for later
Professional Law | Specialist lawyer training can be made up for later

Professional Law | Specialist lawyer training can be made up for later

07/29/2023 Message Professional Law

| The specialist attorney’s offices are enjoying increasing popularity despite the falling total number of admissions. All the more relevant is the current resolution of the Lawyers’ Parliament for the first acquisition (§ 4 FAO) or receipt of specialist lawyer titles (§ 15 FAO): The obligatory further training hours can be made up for in a reasonable time. This change will come into effect on 10/01/23. (Source: RA-MICRO News, read more at iww.de/s8219 ) |

(shared by Raphael Szkola, Berlin)

