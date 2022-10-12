Listen to the audio version of the article

The main realities of professional training gathered in Turin in the Seminar Europe event, which has reached edition number 34, conceived by the CIOFS-FP ETS (Center for Salesian Female Works for Professional Training) and organized with the FORMA trade association to which it adheres about 80% of the players in the sector. Until 14 October, companies and experts will discuss in particular on the topic of active policies and on the objectives of the GOL plan, the Employability Guarantee plan launched by the outgoing government.

The program that aims at job placement, an important piece of national investment on the issue of reforming the system of active labor policies, is likely to remain at stake if the private operators of vocational training are not more involved. The fear is that the economic endowment on the plan could fade because there are no adequate structures to carry out the whole process. “5 million unemployed must be taken care of in a very short time” is the alarm launched by the operators who will make an appeal to the new government on the final day of the work.

“There is still an organizational model that makes the activation of the program efficient through a constructive collaboration between responsible bodies, reference ministries, regions and the private social sector that deals with helping and training to promote the employability of people” write the organizers in a note. The only way out, they suggest, is to collaborate between Regions, State and certified third sector realities that already provide orientation, training and follow the process up to the aid for insertion into work.

On the second day of work, on 13 October, about thirty speakers and experts will discuss the opportunity offered by GOL. Alongside the president of the national CIOFS-FP, Manuela Robazza and the president of FORMA Paola Vacchina, will be the governor of Piedmont Alberto Cirio, Gianni Bocchieri Coordinator of the State-Regions PNNR Unit and Anna Barbieri of the Vocational Training, Internships and Adult Training Unit of the Commission European.

On the final day, October 14, there will be a round table with Anita Pisarro, Director General of the Ministry of Social Policies and Labor, Fabrizio Manca Director General for School Regulations of the Ministry of Education, the councilors of ten Italian regions, the leaders of INAPP, ANPAL and the representatives of Confindustria, Confartigianato, Coldiretti and trade unions.