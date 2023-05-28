Professional transport of goods – cargo bikes instead of delivery vans: cargo bikes conquer the cities – News

From the baker to the forwarder: cargo bikes are becoming increasingly popular in traffic-plagued inner cities. That raises demands.

For four years, the city of Wil has been supporting private individuals and companies with the purchase of a cargo bike with CHF 2,000. In Bern, the shops in the city center offer a cargo bike home delivery service for their customers. There are rental offers like “Carvelo2go”.

And cargo bikes are increasingly being used professionally, explains Maike Scherrer, Professor of Sustainable Mobility at Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW): “Smaller businesses such as bakeries have started making deliveries with cargo bikes.”

1 / 2

Legend: More and more cargo bikes or cargo bikes are making the rounds on Swiss roads, especially in the cities. At first it was mainly families with their children who were out and about…

Klaus Bonanomi/SRF

2 / 2

Legend: …but meanwhile there is a variety of cargo bikes that are also suitable for the professional transport of goods.

Klaus Bonanomi/SRF



Mechanics or facility management employees are also increasingly making trips with the cargo bike. “Whenever the streets are too congested or the journey with a motorized vehicle would be longer than if you took a cargo bike,” says Scherrer.

Cargo bikes do not emit any CO₂, make no noise and often reach their destination faster than a delivery van. And by the time he has found a parking space, the cargo bike has already moved on.

Even the bike couriers are no longer just on the road with the bike and the courier bag slung over their shoulders, with laboratory samples or court documents. For example, they also transport luggage for the SBB, load entire ski equipment and suitcases onto their cargo bikes and trailers or bring packages to households on the last mile.

Freight forwarder chooses bike courier instead of truck

Michael Hauenstein from the logistics company Swissconnect explains this using the example of a freight forwarder in Vevey, Canton of Vaud, who no longer wants to drive a truck into the city. Instead, he takes his load to a bike courier in Vevey. With the help of the Swissconnect app, the bike courier then delivers the parcels in the city – with the cargo bike.

Swissconnect connects bike courier providers via its IT platform, enabling deliveries throughout Switzerland. Today, however, legal regulations make it difficult to use cargo bikes efficiently, Hauenstein complains. “We would like to see it possible to attach a pallet to a cargo bike, for example.” However, this is not possible due to the current legal situation.

Heavier and wider cargo bikes should be allowed. As a result, even SMEs that previously had a delivery van are switching to cargo bikes.

The Federal Council also sees it this way – it wants to liberalize the regulations that affect, for example, the width, the weight or the identification requirement for cargo bikes. The draft is to go into consultation in the summer.

Explosive and less explosive proposals

The details are not yet clear, but the direction is right, says Matthias Aebischer, President of Pro Velo Switzerland: “Heavier and wider cargo bikes should be allowed. As a result, even SMEs that previously had a delivery van are switching to cargo bikes.”

Legend: Cargo bikes offer advantages over vans, especially in city centers where streets are congested and parking spaces are scarce.

Keystone/Christian Beutler



The commercial vehicle association Astag also supports the liberalization: cargo bikes could be an addition for the last mile. The association supports all measures for increased cooperation of all means of transport, the Astag can align.

The association of cities also welcomes the efforts to relax the regulations for cargo bikes. From Pro Velo’s point of view, however, one problem remains: “If there are more bicycles and more cargo bikes, there is less space on the bicycle lanes. They have to be widened: two lanes are needed for the bikes, »says bike lobbyist Aebischer. However, this proposal is likely to be more controversial than the liberalization of the applicable cargo bike rules.