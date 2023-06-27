Professions: A gap as an opportunity – these jobs are now particularly in demand

In the next few years there will be new opportunities and a lot of movement on the job market. A study by the German Economic Institute (IW) calculated the future development for 1,300 professions. Although the number of employees in high-demand professions will increase in the coming years, a large gap remains.

A list shows how big the gap will be in 2026 in the various professions – it is a good indication for people who want to find their way professionally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

