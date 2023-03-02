Piaggio, net profit up 41.4%

The Piaggio group closed 2022 with record results. Net profit grew by 41.4% to 84.9 million euros against revenues of 2.08 billion euros, never so high in its history. In 2021 Piaggio had recorded a net profit of 60.1 million euros and revenues of 1.66 billion euros.

In the light of the results, the board of directors decided to propose to the shareholders’ meeting to distribute a balance on the dividend of 10 cents euros for a total dividend for the 2022 financial year of 18.5 euro cents. Overall, therefore, Piaggio will distribute 65.66 million euros. The coupon detachment date is April 24 with payment date April 26.

Piaggio has sold 625,000 vehicles

Revenue growth was supported by a significant increase in vehicles sold. As at 31 December 2022, the Piaggio Group had total sales worldwide 625 thousand vehicles: they were 536,000 in 2021, up by 16.7%.

All the geographical areas in which Piaggio operates made a positive contribution to the growth. Two-wheeled vehicles obviously took the lead: during the year there were 516,200 (+14.8%) for a net turnover of 1.68 billion (+23%). The figure also includes spare parts and accessories, which recorded a turnover of 155.5 million euros (+11.6%).

In the sector of commercial vehicles, on the other hand, Piaggio sold 109,300 unitsup by 26.6% for a net turnover of 403.7 million euros (+34.7%).

Colaninno’s comment

“The geopolitical and macroeconomic picture has been and remains complex, but we face 2023 with confidence and optimism, and we will continue our important growth path already outlined, confirming the planned investments and the commitment on ESG issues – explains the president and CEO Roberto Colaninno -. The constant focus on innovation and safety makes our brands among the most representative of Made in Italy and attractive worldwide, with the most advanced range of scooters, motorcycles and commercial vehicles ever, in terms of performance, active and passive safety and environmental sustainability”.