Profit Group (00406) released its interim results. The profit attributable to shareholders was HK$22.449 million, a decrease of 50.75% year-on-year. An interim dividend of 2.5 HK cents per share was proposed
Beneficial group(00406) announced its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved revenue of HK$3.109 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 0.47%; profit attributable to shareholders of HK$22.449 million, a year-on-year decrease of 50.75%; The profit was 5.12 Hong Kong cents, and an interim dividend of 2.5 Hong Kong cents per share was proposed.

According to the announcement, in terms of segment sales, the growth achieved by the electromechanical installation segment made up for the decline in sales of construction material supply. The electromechanical installation segment has received increasing orders over the past few years, supporting future sales growth. In addition, some of its large-scale projects have entered the peak period, resulting in an increase in the number of completions. For the first six months, revenue from M&E installations grew 14% year-on-year.

