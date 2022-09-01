Listen to the audio version of the article

New board of directors for Arexpo, the public majority company that owns the land that hosted Expo 2015 in Milan, on which the largest Italian technological-scientific center, the Milan Innovation District (Mind), focused on science, is currently under construction of life.

The shareholders’ meeting has formalized the appointment of the board, which will remain in office for the next three years. Alberto Grando, full professor of Economics and Business Management at Bocconi University was appointed as chairman, while the CEO Igor De Biasio, who has held this position since 2019, has been confirmed.

Enrica Baccini, confirmed in the post, Giovanna Della Posta and Massimiliano Tarantino are also part of the new board of directors, who instead join the Arexpo board for the first time.

The shareholders’ meeting also approved the budget proposal for 2021, which provides for a pre-tax profit of 4.2 million euros and a net profit of 1.7 million: this is the second consecutive year in profit for the company.

Arexpo is a company with a predominantly public shareholding: the majority is in the hands of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (39.28% of the shares), while the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan each have 21.05%, followed by the Foundation Fiera Milano with 16.80%. Minor stakes are held by the Metropolitan City of Milan (1.21%) and the Municipality of Rho (0.61%).