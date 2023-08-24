Profit up tenfold – Nvidia: Why you should know the company from today – News

Contents

Thanks to artificial intelligence, the company’s sales and profits are exploding. It is currently worth over $1 trillion.

What happened? Nvidia is the company that benefits most from artificial intelligence (AI): it sells the computer chips that chatbots like ChatGPT need. Nvidia achieves what other companies can only dream of: The company, based in Santa Clara, California, has doubled its sales to $13.5 billion and increased its profit almost tenfold, from $6.5 million to $6.2 billion. And those are just the numbers for the last three months compared to last year.

Why is this relevant? Since ChatGPT was launched last year, there has been a gold rush in artificial intelligence. Microsoft, Google and Amazon invest billions and hope that it will pay off later. The Nvidia company is already making money with AI. A lot of money. When there’s a gold-rush mood, you should sell shovels and pickaxes – in the case of Nvidia, these are the computer chips. Nvidia designs these chips, then has them manufactured in Taiwan and then sells the very specialized chips. It’s a billion dollar business.

People in Switzerland use Nvidia computer chips in everyday life

The computer chips from Nvidia are in many everyday products that we know: Nvidia chips are not only in PCs and gaming computers, but also in the popular Playstation, at least that was the case in the Playstation 3. In addition, Nvidia technology is in self-driving Cars or in robots from Amazon that automate logistics. However, Nvidia only recently rose to the top league thanks to artificial intelligence.

Are we talking about a new computer age? In terms of marketing, Nvidia itself likes to talk about a change that has only just begun. In fact, data centers around the world are upgrading to computer chips with artificial intelligence. In data centers, hundreds of computers are connected to each other. The big tech companies use them for their cloud services, for example, with which they can operate their own AI chatbots or make the computing power available to others. Nvidia’s data center technology business has taken a big leap, nearly tripling year over year.

Data centers – The brain of artificial intelligence

Hundreds of highly specialized chips have to be bundled together so that a chatbot can be operated, which thanks to AI can quickly answer our questions or write texts itself. You have to think of them as neural networks. Similar to the nerve cells in our brain.

And as with nerve cells, the computer chips must be able to communicate with each other in a matter of seconds. And Nvidia masters this type of communication best.

Nvidia invented software that can be used to program computer chips and connect them to networks. It goes far beyond a single chip. Nvidia bundles its chips together and sells or leases entire data centers with thousands of its chips and the software to go with them. We’re talking about an entire ecosystem. In the world‘s data centers there is a “long-term change” from classic processors to the chip architectures offered by Nvidia, emphasized Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The demand is huge.

Will this success story continue, despite the trade war between the US and China? Nvidia made around a quarter of its sales in China last year — putting it under US trade restrictions. US companies like Nvidia are no longer allowed to sell advanced chips of the latest generation to China. Nevertheless, there are many indications that the success story will continue: Nvidia expects to increase sales again by the end of October, to 16 billion dollars. And according to experts, Nvidia is around two years ahead of the competition such as Intel and AMD in AI computer chips, with a global market share of 80 percent.

Is Nvidia on par with Google, Apple and Amazon? Nvidia is currently worth over $1 trillion on the stock exchange. The Californian group is playing in the league of Alphabet (Google), Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. The big tech companies are trying to produce their own AI computer chips, but they cannot technically match Nvidia. That’s why they have to buy expensive from Nvidia: A single chip from Nvidia of the latest generation costs around 40,000 dollars. Nvidia sells thousands of them. For example at Microsoft: The new chatbot in Microsoft’s search engine Bing needs more than 150,000 of these highly specialized AI computer chips. Cost to Microsoft: four billion dollars. With Google it should be much more. Google processes billions of searches per day. In order for all of these search queries to be answered by the same AI, Google has to invest around CHF 80 billion in the chip infrastructure.