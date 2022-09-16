The three major U.S. stock indexes hit new lows for two consecutive months and fell by at least 4% throughout the week; the energy sector once fell by more than 3% and continued to lead the decline. FedEx fell more than 20%, the largest one-day drop in 40 years. The pan-European stock index fell to a two-week low for four consecutive years, the largest weekly decline in three months. The technology sector fell nearly 6% and the banking sector rose nearly 2% for the week. Yields on 2-year U.S. Treasuries hit a 15-year high for the sixth day in a row. The U.S. dollar index was close to a 20-year high during the session, the pound hit a new low since 1985 after a week, and the onshore and offshore renminbi both broke 7 to a two-year low. European natural gas hit a new low in nearly two months, and crude oil came out of a one-week trough, both falling for three consecutive weeks. Gold has stayed away from the trough of more than two years, but it has fallen all week.updating

FedEx, the logistics giant seen as a barometer of the vitality of the U.S. economy, warned of a worsening outlook, scrapping its annual guidance and forecasting operating profit for the latest quarter well below analysts’ expectations. FedEx’s warning signal hit the market, which was already worried that the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes would hit the economy. It coincided with the “four witch days” when stock futures and options were concentrated and market volatility often increased, and the prices of US stocks and US bonds fell further.

The three major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1% at the opening, and the Nasdaq fell by 2% in early trading. FedEx gapped down more than 20%, the biggest one-day drop in the 40-year history of its listing. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit a new three-month high for the fourth day this week, while the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note, which is more sensitive to the outlook for interest rates, continued to refresh its highest level since 2007.

In early trading, the Fed’s long-term U.S. inflation expectations indicators were released. A survey by the University of Michigan showed that the initial value of U.S. consumers’ inflation expectations for the next year hit a one-year low in September, and inflation expectations for the next five to ten years fell to the lowest level since July last year. After the data was released, the decline of U.S. stocks narrowed, and U.S. bond yields fell, leaving their highs for the time being. But the three major stock indexes eventually continued to refresh their closing lows since July, their worst weekly performance since early June. The energy sector once fell more than 3% during the session, continuing to lead the decline in US stocks.

The central bank’s interest rate hike storm swept the world, risk assets were sold off, and the dollar became a rare safe haven. The U.S. dollar index rose above 110.00 intraday on Friday, approaching the high since 2002 set last week. Several Wall Street institutions expect the dollar to continue to strengthen, and Citi believes that the dollar will be the only hedge against risk for at least the remaining months of the year.

With the strengthening of the US dollar, non-US currencies fell together: On the 30th anniversary of the “Black Wednesday” attacked by Soros, the pound against the US dollar fell below 1.1400 intraday for the first time since 1985, hitting a new low for the same period after a week. The yen fell below 143.00 against the dollar again during the session, continuing to stay close to the 1998 trough hit last week. This week, the Japanese government has continued to “verbally intervene”, and there are reports that the Bank of Japan has reviewed the exchange rate, but the survey shows that the industry expects the central bank to adjust policy only if the yen falls to 150. Following the offshore RMB on Thursday, the onshore RMB also fell below the integer level of 7.00 on Friday, and both the offshore RMB and the offshore RMB hit a low of more than two years.

Among the commodities, as European countries took action to ease the energy crisis after the EU issued the proposal on energy intervention plan, European natural gas accelerated its decline, falling by more than 10% on Friday, and British natural gas even fell by more than 20%, thus withdrawing from Tuesday. All the gains since then have been falling for the third consecutive week; international crude oil has turned up in intraday trading, and is still expected to fall for three consecutive weeks; gold also rebounded after the announcement of consumer inflation expectations slowing down. Tired.

