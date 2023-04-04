Reposted from: Xinhua News Agency

Xinhua Finance, Shanghai, April 4 (Reporter Yang Youzong) The real estate industry will be in a deep adjustment cycle in 2022, and China Resources Land will achieve growth against the trend. Its recently released 2022 annual report shows that last year, it achieved a core net profit of 27 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.5% .

The financial report shows that under the influence of the epidemic, China Resources Land will achieve a comprehensive turnover of 207.06 billion yuan in 2022. Among them, China Resources Land will provide rent reduction and exemption plans for tenants with operating difficulties, and the rent reduction will be 2.52 billion yuan within the year. It recorded a net profit attributable to shareholders of 28.1 billion yuan, a core net profit of 27 billion yuan, and a consolidated gross profit rate of 26.2%. The annual dividend per share was declared to be HK$1.602, and the profitability continued to be released.

Benefiting from the steady development of the business, CR Land’s financial indicators are at the green level of the “three red lines”, and the average financing cost in 2022 is only 3.75%.

After the release of China Resources Land’s results, Morgan Stanley gave China Resources Land an “overweight” rating, saying that the company’s performance last year was in line with expectations, and the contracted sales and profit prospects in 2023 will be good. The target price was raised from HK$47.6 to HK$48.6.

Li Xin, chairman of the board of directors of China Resources Land, said that the real estate industry has undergone in-depth adjustments in the past two to three years, and is currently in the stage of long-term mechanism construction and the transformation of old and new models. For the entire industry, the traditional model of high debt, high leverage, and high turnover Real estate companies should pay more attention to business model innovation, business structure optimization, and the improvement and improvement of management efficiency. (over)

