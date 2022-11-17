(Original title: Profitability has been released successively, after the price of pigs is released, pay attention to the leader of pig farming in a cycle)

Recently, the major A-share sectors have taken turns to rise, but the pork sector, which has a better performance in the third quarter, has not made any upward movement. The agency believes that the price of pigs may not yet peak. Considering that profit and growth will be the focus of investment in pig stocks in the future, it is recommended to choose the leading allocation.

Pig prices may not yet peak

As of November 14, 18 listed pig farming companies have disclosed their sales reports for October. In October, the total sales volume of listed pig breeding enterprises reached 11.075 million heads, a year-on-year decrease of 6.3%, and a month-on-month increase of 6.2%; the cumulative sales volume from January to October reached 106 million head, a year-on-year increase of 31.7%.

Among them, Jinxinnong, COFCO Jiajiakang, and New Hope have relatively high growth rates from the previous month, reaching 47.8%, 34.7%, and 24.7% respectively; Reached 1379.9%, 43.3%, 37.1%, 34.3%. From January to October, the completion rate of the slaughter volume plan of most companies is close to 80%, and Jingji Zhinong has completed the goal of 1 million heads.

“Considering that the upward cycle of this round is still significantly shorter than previous cycles, and the production capacity recovery of leading pig companies may be slower than expected, we judge that the price of pigs may not yet peak. In the next 2- The three quarters are expected to remain strong, which may drive pig companies to continue to release profitability.” In this regard, Xiong Chenghui, an analyst at China Merchants Securities, suggested that the two major developments centering on the post-cycle of pig prices (white chicken, feed, animal protection, etc.) and technological changes in the seed industry The inflection point actively deploys opportunities in the agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery sectors, and continues to firmly recommend high-quality leaders in pig farming.

Zhang Binmei, an analyst at Orient Securities, believes that as the weather turns colder, the second fattening pigs to match the demand for cured meat in the early stage will enter the release stage. The short-term increase in supply will cause a certain degree of correction in pig prices, but they will be supported at 24 yuan/kg .

The income of pig enterprises is expected to maintain high growth

The data also shows that from January to October 2022, major listed pig farming companies have sold a total of 99.5045 million pigs, a year-on-year increase of 29.86%. Among them, the overall slaughter volume of listed pig companies and the slaughter volume of the top three pig companies have achieved high growth.

However, it needs to be mentioned that the year-on-year growth rate of the overall slaughter volume of listed pig companies has dropped month by month from January to June. According to institutional analysis, the main reason is that a large number of live pigs will be slaughtered in the second half of 2021, resulting in a high overall base. The average price of live pigs remained high in October, and the income of listed pig companies maintained high growth from January to October. From January to October 2022, major listed pig farming companies achieved a total revenue of 173.853 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 17.08%.

Affected by the unexpected increase in the price of live pigs since October, the year-on-year growth rate of the total income of pig companies from January to October has increased compared with that from January to September. Western Securities analyst Xiong Hang said that he is still optimistic that pig prices will remain high in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the income of pig companies is expected to maintain high growth. The average price of live pigs sold by listed pig companies in October 2022 has risen sharply from the previous month. The reason is that the price of pigs has risen more than expected after the National Day holiday.

“Because of the industry’s uncertainty about the follow-up price, the price rhythm will still fluctuate with short-term game and demand changes, but the industry’s price center still depends on the degree of production capacity reduction in the early stage, and the demand margin will improve after the superimposed epidemic policy adjustment The current trend will continue until the first quarter of next year, and the price of pigs will remain high. The concentrated slaughter of the second fattening and emotional changes may lead to short-term price overshoots, but it will not change the price center.” Zhang Binmei believes that “short-term high pig prices The continuation and long-term adjustment of pig price expectations are expected to promote the valuation restoration of the sector. Pay attention to the leading breeding companies Muyuan and Wen’s shares with obvious cost advantages; agricultural biology.”

On the 16th, a senior investment consultant in Nanjing told the reporter of “Popular Securities News“: “Recently, major sectors have taken turns to rise. As the pork sector with better performance in the third quarter, it has not yet performed yet, but according to the performance of sector rotation, pork The sector deserves investors’ attention.” Reporter Zhang Zhao