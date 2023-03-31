Listen to the audio version of the article

For twenty years he has worked all over the world in project management, maintenance and engineering activities for the oil & gas and renewable energy sectors, but now the company Progeco Next of Rosignano Marittimo (Livorno) has acquired the most important order in its history: in Angola will provide project management and works supervision services for the $7.8 billion Agogo Integrated West Hub offshore maxiproject for oil and gas extraction, developed by the joint venture between Eni and BP established in August 2022 under the name of Azule Energy .

Progeco Next won the tender announced by Azule Energy presenting itself in a consortium (it has an 80% share) with the Portuguese group Mecwide which has an office in Angola. The contract will start in 2023 and will run for four years. The value of the contract, according to estimates, is around 40 million dollars. «We are present with our direct companies in 13 countries from the United Arab Emirates to Australia – explains Massimo Bottoni, founder and global chief operating officer of Progeco Next – but this order is particularly important because it allows us to land in Angola and to continue working with one of our historical partners like Eni».