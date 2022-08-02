Perovskite solar cells have the advantages of low cost and high photoelectric conversion efficiency. After more than ten years of rapid development, the efficiency of perovskite single-junction cells has exceeded 25%, and the efficiency of perovskite-based multi-junction tandem cells has exceeded 30%. Perovskite solar cells are considered to be the most potential applications in the future. One of the photovoltaic technologies.

Photoelectric conversion efficiency is one of the core indicators of solar cells. In order to achieve high-efficiency perovskite solar cells, people often use the secondary phase lead iodide (PbI2) that can form an I-type heterojunction energy level structure with perovskite. to block carrier recombination at polycrystalline perovskite grain boundaries or surface defects. In the early days, the team of the Institute of Semiconductors found that it is difficult for perovskite cells based on secondary phase PbI2 to take into account both efficiency and stability (Advanced Materials, 2017, 29, 1703852). The main reason is that the existence of the PbI2 secondary phase may provide perovskite decomposition and ion movement channels, making perovskite materials and battery devices less stable in the long-term and prone to large hysteresis. Therefore, how to design a stable secondary phase that can not only passivate perovskite defects, but also obtain stable perovskite light-absorbing materials, so as to achieve both high-efficiency and stable perovskite solar cells is an important issue in this field. subject.

Recently, a team led by researcher Jingbi You from the Institute of Semiconductors found that by introducing a small amount of rubidium chloride (RbCl) into perovskite materials, the common secondary phase PbI2 that causes perovskite instability can be transformed into a brand new thermally stable and chemically stable Good stability (PbI2) 2RbCl (abbreviated as PIRC) (Figure 1A, 1B). The thermal stability of the perovskite material was greatly improved at 85 °C, and the ion migration barrier of the perovskite material was increased by 3 times, and the ion migration was effectively suppressed (Figure 1C, 1D). In addition, they also found that the band gap caused by the strong confinement of the perovskite/PbI2 interface is eliminated by inhibiting PbI2, which reduces the band gap of the perovskite material and expands the absorption range of sunlight. Based on the obtained perovskite material with high stability and extended light absorption, the Institute of Semiconductors team developed a perovskite solar cell with a certified efficiency of 25.6% (Fig. 2A), which is the world‘s first published single-junction perovskite solar cell. Maximum efficiency. The 1000-hour storage and accelerated aging at 85°C maintained 96% and 80% of the initial efficiency, respectively (Fig. 2B, 2C). This work simultaneously achieves high photoelectric conversion efficiency and high stability of perovskite solar cells, laying a solid foundation for the further development and industrialization of perovskite cells.

This achievement was published in the journal “Science” (Inactive (PbI2)2RbCl stabilizes perovskite films for efficient solar cells,Science,2022,377,531-534. doi/10.1126/science.abp8873), Zhao Yang, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute of Semiconductors, is the author of the paper The first author, doctoral students Ma Fei and Qu Zihan are the second and third authors of the paper respectively, and researcher You Jingbi is the corresponding author of the paper. This work has received the careful guidance and strong support of Researcher Zhang Xingwang of the Institute of Semiconductors, and also received research support from Researcher Deng Huixiong of the Institute of Semiconductors (theoretical simulation of crystal structure) and Professor Yuan Yongbo of Central South University (Ion migration characterization). At the same time, I would like to thank Yang Yingguo, a researcher at Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation, and Professor Ke Weijun, Wuhan University, for their help and valuable suggestions for the research work.

This work was funded by the National Key R&D Program, the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars, the Innovation Intersection Team of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the National Science Fund for Outstanding Young Scholars, and the Innovation Team of Central South University. We also thank the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission for its strong support for the preliminary research of this topic.

Fig. 1 (A) Scanning electron micrograph of perovskite with PIRC secondary phase, (B) X-ray diffraction pattern of perovskite film with and without PIRC (the inset is a partial enlarged image), (C) and (D) respectively For the perovskite conductance versus temperature with and without PIRC.

Figure 2 (A) Newport certification from a third-party authoritative organization, the certification efficiency is 25.6%, the illustration is the certification efficiency curve, (B) the current-voltage curve of the placement of the secondary phase PIRC device with or without stability, (C) with or without stability Stability of secondary-phase PIRC devices under accelerated aging at 85oC.