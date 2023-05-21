Project on sustainability – Research group: “Living on a finite planet” – News

How can prosperity, competitiveness and environmental protection be reconciled? The “Sustainable Economy” program of the Swiss National Science Foundation has dealt with this.

Food production and nutrition, housing and building, sustainable behavior and consumption, forest ecosystems and circular economy: the range of topics in the “Sustainable Economy” research program of the Swiss National Science Foundation is wide.

This is exactly what is new, emphasizes Regina Betz, co-president of the program and professor at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences: “It was a program that brought together all researchers who work in the field of sustainability.”

Sustainable is efficient

Scientists, economists or lawyers – this also resulted in “a kind of community”, a “common language” was found. Betz says: “That didn’t exist before.” In addition, many so-called practice partners took part, i.e. companies or communities that applied research results directly.

Those who switch to a plant-based diet will be better off both in terms of health and in their wallets.

It has become clear in various areas that sustainable would also be more efficient. Regina Betz describes the diet: “Those who switch to a plant-based diet will be better off both in terms of health and in their wallets.” At the same time you are doing “something good for the environment”.

Address conflicting goals openly

At the same time, thanks to the breadth of research, conflicting goals have also come to light, for example that and, above all, how the expansion of renewable energies and the protection of biodiversity sometimes stand in each other’s way.

Politicians must openly name such dilemmas: “It must be a process in which the population is involved.” It has been shown that if you show people options and none of them are inactive, you can also find “a consensus”.

The researchers give politicians a whole range of other recommendations – one of which is central: environmentally friendly technologies must be worthwhile. To do this, the costs of environmental pollution would have to be taken into account everywhere.

And as Karolin Frankenberger emphasizes, as many players as possible should work together. She is a professor of strategy and innovation at the University of St. Gallen, who dealt with the circular economy in the research program: “Incentives, prohibitions and motivated entrepreneurs are needed who take the first step and set an example.”

Decoupling growth and resource consumption

Customers who change their behavior are also important. “We can only do it in cooperation with different partners. And that’s what makes it so difficult.”

It is clear – and this is not being said by an old-left critic of growth, but by Karolin Frankenberger, a professor at the University of St. Gallen – that we have to rethink economic growth: “We have to decouple growth from resource consumption. And we need to get away from the idea that massive and infinite growth is possible into eternity.” She emphasizes: “We live on a planet that is limited.”

We need to get rid of the idea that massive and infinite growth is possible into eternity.

The “Sustainable Economy” research program has not produced any fundamentally new results. But it has deepened existing knowledge, combined it and made it transparent. The hope of the authors is great that more action will follow these foundations than in the last few years and decades.