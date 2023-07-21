Projections anticipate 3% increase in Social Security payments for 2024

Title: Social Security Payments Expected to Increase by 3% in 2024, According to The Senior Citizens League

Subtitle: The Senior Citizens League Projects Higher Social Security Payments Based on Consumer Price Index

[City], [Date] – The Senior Citizens League, an organization dedicated to protecting the rights and benefits of the elderly population, has projected a 3% increase in Social Security payments for the year 2024. This increase comes as the result of the recent announcement regarding the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) calculation.

The COLA determines the adjustments made to Social Security benefits to keep pace with rising inflation. As per the Consumer Price Index for Urban Salaried and Clerical Workers, the annual inflation rate was recorded at 2.3%. However, a new estimate based on the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners and white-collar workers is being awaited for the final COLA calculation.

In a surprising turn of events, the COLA for 2023 was increased to a staggering 8.7% due to record levels of inflation. Therefore, the figures for the COLA estimate might be subject to modification after analyzing three additional months of data.

As of June 2023, the average monthly benefit received from Social Security is $1,701.62, according to the Social Security Administration. This increase in payments could provide crucial support for seniors who rely on Social Security as their primary source of income.

The Senior Citizens League emphasizes the importance of adequately addressing the needs of senior citizens and protecting their financial well-being. With many recipients hovering near the poverty line, these projected increases in Social Security payments could make a substantial difference in their standard of living.

“Social Security recipients are among the most vulnerable members of our society, and it is our responsibility to ensure they receive the benefits they have earned,” stated [name], a representative of The Senior Citizens League. “The projected 3% increase in Social Security payments for 2024 will assist in meeting the rising cost of living and provide necessary support to millions of older Americans.”

With the COLA announcement set to take place in October, recipients eagerly await confirmation of these projected increases. As they await the final announcement, seniors can find solace in the fact that organizations like The Senior Citizens League are continuously working towards securing and protecting their well-deserved benefits.

About The Senior Citizens League: The Senior Citizens League is an organization dedicated to providing information and advocacy for the elderly population, safeguarding their benefits and rights. Through their commitment, they aim to create a better future for seniors across the nation.

